ALBT Vs HLL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Saudi Pro League Game Preview

Al-Batin (ALBT) will go up against Al Hilal SFC (HLL) in the upcoming match of the Saudi Pro League on Friday, January 8, 2021, at 5:50 PM IST. The game will be played at the Al-Batin Stadium in Hafar Al-Batin, Saudi Arabia. Here is our ALBT vs HLL Dream11 prediction, top picks and ALBT vs HLL Dream11 team.
Al Hilal SFC are currently leading the Saudi Pro League standings with 24 points. Yasser Al-Shahrani and team have played eleven games so far in the tournament, winning seven and losing only one (three draws). Al-Batin, on the other hand, are at the thirteenth spot of the table with eleven points and a win-loss record of 3-6 (two draws).
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Al Hilal SFC are the favourites to win the game.
⏰ Kick-off time around the world for tomorrow’s match ⚽️#AlHilal 💙#MBSLeague 🏆#AlBatin_AlHilal pic.twitter.com/XEs7rmv2iS— AlHilal Saudi Club (@Alhilal_EN) January 7, 2021
Note: The above ALBT vs HLL Dream11 prediction, ALBT vs HLL Dream11 team, probable ALBT vs HLL playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ALBT vs HLL Dream11 team and ALBT vs HLL match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
