ALBT Vs HLL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Saudi Pro League Game Preview

Al-Batin (ALBT) will go up against Al Hilal SFC (HLL) in the upcoming match of the Saudi Pro League on Friday, January 8, 2021, at 5:50 PM IST. The game will be played at the Al-Batin Stadium in Hafar Al-Batin, Saudi Arabia. Here is our ALBT vs HLL Dream11 prediction, top picks and ALBT vs HLL Dream11 team.

Al Hilal SFC are currently leading the Saudi Pro League standings with 24 points. Yasser Al-Shahrani and team have played eleven games so far in the tournament, winning seven and losing only one (three draws). Al-Batin, on the other hand, are at the thirteenth spot of the table with eleven points and a win-loss record of 3-6 (two draws).

ALBT vs HLL Dream11 prediction: ALBT vs HLL Dream11 team and schedule

Date: Friday, January 8, 2021

Time: 5:50 PM IST

Venue: Al-Batin Stadium, Hafar Al-Batin, Saudi Arabia

ALBT vs HLL Dream11 prediction: Probable ALBT vs HLL playing 11

Al Batin probable 11 – Martín Campaña, Renato Chaves, Xandro Schenk, Saad Al-Khayri, Hassan Raghfawi, Youssef El Jebli, Jadaan Al-Shemmari, Daifallah Al-Qarni, Fabio Abreu, Mohamed Rayhi, Fahad Al-Shammeri

– Martín Campaña, Renato Chaves, Xandro Schenk, Saad Al-Khayri, Hassan Raghfawi, Youssef El Jebli, Jadaan Al-Shemmari, Daifallah Al-Qarni, Fabio Abreu, Mohamed Rayhi, Fahad Al-Shammeri Al Hilal SFC probable 11 – Abdullah Al-Jadani, Gustavo Cuéllar, Yasir Al-Shahrani, Mohammed Al-Breik, Madallah Al-Olayan, André Carrillo, Salem Al-Dawsari, Fawaz Al-Tarees, Bafétimbi Gomis, Luciano Vietto, Saleh Al-Shehri

ALBT vs HLL Dream11 prediction: ALBT vs HLL Dream11 team, top picks

Al-Batin: Saad Al-Khayri, Youssef El Jebli, Fabio Abreu

Al Hilal SFC: Gustavo Cuéllar, André Carrillo, Bafétimbi Gomis

ALBT vs HLL Match prediction: ALBT vs HLL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Martín Campaña

Defenders: Saad Al-Khayri, Renato Chaves, Gustavo Cuéllar, Yasir Al-Shahrani

Midfielders: Youssef El Jebli, André Carrillo, Salem Al-Dawsari

Forwards: Bafétimbi Gomis, Fabio Abreu, Mohamed Rayhi

ALBT vs HLL team: ALBT vs HLL Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Al Hilal SFC are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The above ALBT vs HLL Dream11 prediction, ALBT vs HLL Dream11 team, probable ALBT vs HLL playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ALBT vs HLL Dream11 team and ALBT vs HLL match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Al Hilal SFC/Twitter