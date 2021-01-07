GOI Vs VASG Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Brazilian Serie A Live

Quick links:
Relegation-battling side Vasco da Gama will battle it out against Atletico Goianiense in the Brazilian Serie A. The match will be played on Thursday, January 7, 2020 (Friday IST). Here is the GOI vs VASG Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, schedule, preview and other details of the match.
Venue: Atletico Clube Goianiense - Stadium Antonio Accioly
Date: Thursday, January 7, 2020 (Friday IST)
Time: 5.30 AM IST
Atletico Goianiense have endured a struggling start to the Brazilian Serie A campaign. They are13th in the Brazilian Serie A table, having racked up 34 points in 27 games. In the previous game, Atletico Goianiense defeated Santos 1-0, with Carlinhos netting the only goal of the game.
On the other hand, Vasco da Gama are battling relegation in the competition, as they languish on the 17th spot in the Brazilian Serie A standings. They have racked up 28 points in 27 games, with seven victories to their credit. They arrive into the game following a humiliating defeat against Atletico PR.
Atletico Goianiense: Gabriel Bernard Conceição Da Silva, Mauricio Kozlinski, Gilvan, João Victor, Nicolas, Danilo Alves Da Silva, Lucas Oliveira, Natanael Pimienta, Luan Sales Do Nascimento, Matheus Pereira, Arnaldo, Baralhas, Chico, Everton Felipe, Gustavo Ferrareis, Janderson, Michel Custódio, RithKimely, Marlon Freitas, Danilo Gomes Magalhaes, Zé Roberto, Henry Vaca, Édson Júnior, Willian Maranhão, Roberson, Vitor Benedito Leque Da Silva, Wellington, Eder Ferreira, Kim Francisco, Jose Filho
Vasco da Gama: Alexandre Fintelman De Mello Ribeiro Da Silva, Fernando Miguel, Alexander, Lucão, Breno, Menezes, Ramon, Rodrigo Coutinho, Jadson, Léo Matos, Leandro Castán, Yago Pikachu, Carlinhos, Marcelo Alves Dos Santos, Ulisses, Neto Borges, Werley, Miranda, Ricardo, Henrique, Cayo Tenório, Riquelme Carvalho Araujo Viana, Caio Lopes, João Pedro, Linnick, Bruno Cosendey, Leonardo Gil, Fellipe Bastos, Andrey, Gabriel Pec, Bruno Gomes, Marcos Junior, Juninho, Gustavo Torres, Somália, Ribamar, Talles Magno, Germán Cano, Tiago Reis, Lucas Santos, Igor Catatau, Vinicius Paiva
Goalkeeper: Fernando Miguel
Defenders: Leandro Castán, Léo Matos, Lucas Oliveira, Eder Ferreira
Midfielders: Gustavo Ferrareis, Kim Francisco, Bruno Gomes, Talles Magno
Forwards: Vitor Benedito Leque Da Silva, Jose Filho
Atletico Goianiense: Vitor Benedito Leque Da Silva, Jose Filho
Vasco da Gama: Talles Magno, Leandro Castán
Atletico Goianiense are tha favourites to win the game.