GOI Vs VASG Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Brazilian Serie A Live

Relegation-battling side Vasco da Gama will battle it out against Atletico Goianiense in the Brazilian Serie A. The match will be played on Thursday, January 7, 2020 (Friday IST). Here is the GOI vs VASG Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, schedule, preview and other details of the match.

Also Read | Liverpool transfer news: Reds set to challenge Real Madrid in race to sign David Alaba

GOI vs VASG live: GOI vs VASG Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Atletico Clube Goianiense - Stadium Antonio Accioly

Date: Thursday, January 7, 2020 (Friday IST)

Time: 5.30 AM IST

GOI vs VASG live: GOI vs VASG Dream11 prediction and preview

Atletico Goianiense have endured a struggling start to the Brazilian Serie A campaign. They are13th in the Brazilian Serie A table, having racked up 34 points in 27 games. In the previous game, Atletico Goianiense defeated Santos 1-0, with Carlinhos netting the only goal of the game.

DRAGÃO PRONTO!!! 🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹



O Atlético Goianiense finalizou a preparação para enfrentar o Vasco da Gama. Todos os detalhes, coletiva do técnico e relacionados estão no site oficial do clube: https://t.co/ZS7bpeogWZ#ACGxVAS #BRACG

📸: Heber Gomes-ACG pic.twitter.com/XdIuoxxW5N — Atlético Clube Goianiense (@ACGOficial) January 6, 2021

On the other hand, Vasco da Gama are battling relegation in the competition, as they languish on the 17th spot in the Brazilian Serie A standings. They have racked up 28 points in 27 games, with seven victories to their credit. They arrive into the game following a humiliating defeat against Atletico PR.

Also Read | Real Madrid believe Tottenham will send Gareth Bale back to cut their losses

GOI vs VASG Dream11 team news

Atletico Goianiense: Gabriel Bernard Conceição Da Silva, Mauricio Kozlinski, Gilvan, João Victor, Nicolas, Danilo Alves Da Silva, Lucas Oliveira, Natanael Pimienta, Luan Sales Do Nascimento, Matheus Pereira, Arnaldo, Baralhas, Chico, Everton Felipe, Gustavo Ferrareis, Janderson, Michel Custódio, RithKimely, Marlon Freitas, Danilo Gomes Magalhaes, Zé Roberto, Henry Vaca, Édson Júnior, Willian Maranhão, Roberson, Vitor Benedito Leque Da Silva, Wellington, Eder Ferreira, Kim Francisco, Jose Filho

Vasco da Gama: Alexandre Fintelman De Mello Ribeiro Da Silva, Fernando Miguel, Alexander, Lucão, Breno, Menezes, Ramon, Rodrigo Coutinho, Jadson, Léo Matos, Leandro Castán, Yago Pikachu, Carlinhos, Marcelo Alves Dos Santos, Ulisses, Neto Borges, Werley, Miranda, Ricardo, Henrique, Cayo Tenório, Riquelme Carvalho Araujo Viana, Caio Lopes, João Pedro, Linnick, Bruno Cosendey, Leonardo Gil, Fellipe Bastos, Andrey, Gabriel Pec, Bruno Gomes, Marcos Junior, Juninho, Gustavo Torres, Somália, Ribamar, Talles Magno, Germán Cano, Tiago Reis, Lucas Santos, Igor Catatau, Vinicius Paiva

Also Read | Sergio Ramos' brother mocks Real Madrid amid complex contractual situation

GOI vs VASG playing 11

Goalkeeper: Fernando Miguel

Defenders: Leandro Castán, Léo Matos, Lucas Oliveira, Eder Ferreira

Midfielders: Gustavo Ferrareis, Kim Francisco, Bruno Gomes, Talles Magno

Forwards: Vitor Benedito Leque Da Silva, Jose Filho

Also Read | Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos free to negotiate with clubs, no new contract on table

GOI vs VASG match prediction and top picks

Atletico Goianiense: Vitor Benedito Leque Da Silva, Jose Filho

Vasco da Gama: Talles Magno, Leandro Castán

GOI vs VASG match prediction

Atletico Goianiense are tha favourites to win the game.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in these predictions.

Image courtesy: Atletico Goianiense Twitter