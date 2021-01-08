NJ Vs SYW Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, A-League 2021 Game Preview

Newcastle Jets will square off against Western Sydney Wanderers FC in the A-League after an embarrassing start to the campaign. The match will be played on Friday, January 8, 2020. Here's the NJ vs SYW Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, schedule, preview and other match details.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo praises pudgy boxer Andy Ruiz Jr after American stuns Anthony Joshua

NJ vs SYW live: NJ vs SYW Dream11 prediction and schedule

Venue: Newcastle International Sports Centre

Date: Friday, January 8, 2020

Time: 1.40 pm IST

NJ vs SYW live: NJ vs SYW Dream11 prediction and preview

Newcastle Jets started off poorly this seasn. The Jets were defeated by Central Coast Mariners in the opener, with Alou Kuol netting the only goal of the game. They are at the 10th spot and look to move up the ladder with a win against Western Sydney Wanderers FC.

Teamwork makes the 𝓭𝓻𝓮𝓪𝓶 𝔀𝓸𝓻𝓴 #WSW pic.twitter.com/uEToWk4j97 — WS Wanderers FC (@wswanderersfc) January 6, 2021

Similarly, Western Sydney Wanderers FC received a major setback in the A-League opener. Despite a thrilling encounter with Macarthur, Western Sydney Wanderers FC went on to concede in the second half to lose out on an all-important three points.

Also Read | Pele responds to Instagram bio change claims after Cristiano Ronaldo's goal milestone

Squads for the NJ vs SYW Dream11 team

Newcastle Jets: Lewis Italiano (gk), Jason Hoffman, Nigel Boogaard, Steven Ugarkovic, Roy O’donovan, Ramy Najjarine, Maki Petratos, Ali Abbas, Tete Yengi, Jack Armson, Valentino Yuel, Kosta Petratos, Lachlan Jackson, Jack Duncan (gk), Connor O’toole, Jack Simmons, Lucas Mauragis, Blake Archbold, Angus Thurgate, Nikolai Topor-Stanley

Western Sydney Wanderers FC: Ziggy Gordon, Dylan McGowan (c), Daniel Georgievski, Tass Mourdoukoutas, Bruce Kamau, Jordan O’Doherty, Bernie Ibini, Simon Cox, Kwame Yeboah, Tate Russell, James Troisi, Keanu Baccus, Graham Dorrnas, Kosta Grozos, Nicolai Muller, Daniel Margush (gk), Mark Natta, Patrick Ziegler, Thomas Aquilina, Oliver Kalac (gk)

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo rape case: Juventus ace won't have to provide evidence against ex-model

NJ vs SYW playing 11

Goalkeeper: Lewis Italiano

Defenders: Ziggy Gordon, Tate Russell, Nigel Boogaard, Connor O’toole

Midfielders: Jordan O’Doherty, James Troisi, Steven Ugarkovic

Forwards: Simon Cox, Maki Petratos, Roy O’donovan

Also Read | Brazil great Pele upgrades Instagram bio after Cristiano Ronaldo beats official goal tally

NJ vs SYW match prediction and top picks

Newcastle Jets: Maki Petratos, Roy O’donovan (vc)

Western Sydney Wanderers FC: Jordan O’Doherty, James Troisi (c)

NJ vs SYW match prediction

Newcastle Jets are the favourites to win the game against Western Sydney Wanderers FC.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. The NJ vs SYW playing 11 and top picks do not guarantee a 100% accuracy in these figures.

Image courtesy: Western Sydney Wanderers Twitter