LAR Vs EIB Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Copa Del Rey Match Preview

Las Rozas CF take on Eibar in their upcoming Copa del Rey match on Friday. The fixture is slated to be played at Estadio Dehesa de Navalcarbon on January 8, with kick-off at 1:30 AM according to IST. Let's look at the details of this Copa del Rey fixture including LAR vs EIB Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks among others.

Eibar visit Estadio Dehesa de Navalcarbon for their Copa del Rey game as the Laliga outfit look to continue with their positive run. Jose Luis Mendilibar's team went on to split points with FC Barcelona before going on to record a comfortable 2-0 victory at home against Granada in their last outing. Las Rozas CF also come into the match following a 1-0 win against CD Mirandes in their last Copa del Rey match.

LAR vs EIB Dream11 team (Squads)

Las Rozas CF - Yelco Ramos, Adrián Álvarez, Loic Badiashile, Alejandro Malón, Franco Ramos Mingo, Jose Martinez Lopez, Gaetan Arib, Daniel Provencio, Adrián Portero Carrasco, Felipe Sáez, Raúl Díez, Sergio, Carlos Moreno Gómez, Nicolas Fontaine, Mario Losada, Marcos, Madih Talal, Augusto Galvan, Carlos Algarra López, Carlos Indiano, Gonzalo Expósito, Alberto Alburquerque,Barca, Chechu Lopes, Alvaro Portero Diez

Eibar - Marko Dmitrovic,Takashi Inui, Esteban Burgos, Pedro Bigas, Rafa, José Ángel, Rober, Anaitz Arbilla, Paulo Oliveira, Sergio Álvarez, Enrique Gonzalez Casin, Kévin Rodrigues, Eñaut Mendía, Unai Arietaleanizbeaskoa, Miguel Atienza, Unai Dufur, Olabe, Recio, Damian Kadzior, Alejandro Pozo, Pedro León, Quique González, Yoel, Jon Jon Magunagoitia, Yoshinori Muto, Kike, Pape Diop, Bryan Gil Salvatierra, Edu Expósito, Sergi Enrich

LAR vs EIB Playing 11

Las Rozas CF: Yelco Ramos, Adrián Portero Carrasco, Raúl Díez, Carlos Moreno Gómez, Gonzalo Expósito, Carlos Algarra López, Daniel Provencio, Mario Losada, Gaetan Arib, Jose Martinez Lopez, Carlos Indiano

Eibar: Marko Dmitrovic, Paulo Oliveira, Edu Expósito, Alejandro Pozo, Pedro Bigas, Pape Diop, Rafa, Sergi Enrich, Bryan Gil, Takashi Inui, Kike

LAR vs EIB Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Marko Dmitrovic

Defenders - Carlos Algarra López, Alejandro Pozo, Gonzalo Expósito, Gaetan Arib, Paulo Oliveira,

Midfielders - Pape Diop, Carlos Indiano, Edu Expósito, Adrián Portero Carrasco

Striker - Mario Losada

LAR vs EIB Dream11 team Top picks

Captain - Mario Losada or Edu Expósito

Vice-Captain - Carlos Indiano or Pape Diop

LAR vs EIB Match prediction

We predict Eibar to walk away as the winner at the end of the match. Prediction: Las Rozas CF 0-1 Eibar

Note The above LAR vs EIB Dream11 prediction, LAR vs EIB Match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis, LAR vs EIB Dream11 team and LAR vs EIB Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result