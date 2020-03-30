The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Alex Morgan 'immensely Anxious And Stressed' About Giving Birth Without MLS Star Husband

Football News

Two-time World Cup winner Alex Morgan has opened up on the apprehension of giving birth to her child without husband Servando Carrasco due to coronavirus.

Written By Arnold Dsouza | Mumbai | Updated On:
Alex Morgan

Women's football star Alex Morgan has revealed the concern over giving birth amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 'Alex Morgan pregnant' news was confirmed late in October last year. However, with the unprecedented situation of the coronavirus outbreak, Alex Morgan might have to give birth without her husband Servando Carrasco.

ALSO READ: Ronaldinho Has 'lost His Famous Smile' In Prison Reveals Ex-Paraguay Striker Nelson Cuevas

Alex Morgan pregnant: Coronavirus US update

Alex Morgan and Servando Carrasco were delighted when they announced they were ready to welcome their first baby. However, the 'Alex Morgan pregnant' news is soon turning into alarm for the soon-to-be mother given the situation of the coronavirus in the United States of America. The news surrounding the coronavirus US update is that women will give birth at the hospital alone.

ALSO READ: Sergio Ramos For Spain: Euro 2008 Champion To World Cup Winner To Euro 2012 Champion

Alex Morgan pregnant: Husband Servando Carrasco won't be present during delivery

In an attempt to curb the spread of the deadly disease, husbands or partners will not be present during childbirth. The 'Alex Morgan pregnant' news comes at an unfortunate time for Alex and husband Servando Carrasco. Alex Morgan's husband Servando Carrasco, therefore, will be unable to offer support while wife Alex Morgan is pregnant in the hospital. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) on

Alex Morgan pregnant: Coronavirus US update slammed

After being glad about the 'Alex Morgan pregnant' news, the 30-year-old, two-time World Cup winner explained her apprehension towards the recent coronavirus US update. Morgan claimed that the coronavirus pandemic has caused stress and panic for mothers-to-be. She also added that in no way should a woman give birth without their partner and doula. 

ALSO READ: Liverpool Will Be Furious If The League Gets Suspended: Man United Legend Paul Ince

Alex Morgan pregnant: Did Alex Morgan have a baby?

Alex Morgan surprisingly announced that she wanted to participate in the Tokyo Olympics later in the summer. However, with the tournament postponed until next year due to coronavirus, Morgan will have time to recover post-pregnancy and participate in the Olympics next year.

ALSO READ: Man United Captain Harry Maguire Heaps Praise On Red Devils Legend Rio Ferdinand

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Maharashtra
WORLI'S KOLIWADA AREA QUARANTINED
COVID-19
'SUSPEND DELHI GOVT': DR SWAMY
Tokyo Olympics
OLYMPICS TO BE HELD JULY 23-AUG 8
Lockdown
'NO SHORTAGE OF SUPPLIES': AMUL MD
Health Ministry
LOCAL TRANSMISSION IN INDIA
Liquor
KERALA CONSIDERING LIQUOR SALES