Alex Morgan 'immensely Anxious And Stressed' About Giving Birth Without MLS Star Husband

Women's football star Alex Morgan has revealed the concern over giving birth amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 'Alex Morgan pregnant' news was confirmed late in October last year. However, with the unprecedented situation of the coronavirus outbreak, Alex Morgan might have to give birth without her husband Servando Carrasco.

Alex Morgan pregnant: Coronavirus US update

Alex Morgan and Servando Carrasco were delighted when they announced they were ready to welcome their first baby. However, the 'Alex Morgan pregnant' news is soon turning into alarm for the soon-to-be mother given the situation of the coronavirus in the United States of America. The news surrounding the coronavirus US update is that women will give birth at the hospital alone.

Alex Morgan pregnant: Husband Servando Carrasco won't be present during delivery

In an attempt to curb the spread of the deadly disease, husbands or partners will not be present during childbirth. The 'Alex Morgan pregnant' news comes at an unfortunate time for Alex and husband Servando Carrasco. Alex Morgan's husband Servando Carrasco, therefore, will be unable to offer support while wife Alex Morgan is pregnant in the hospital.

Alex Morgan pregnant: Coronavirus US update slammed

After being glad about the 'Alex Morgan pregnant' news, the 30-year-old, two-time World Cup winner explained her apprehension towards the recent coronavirus US update. Morgan claimed that the coronavirus pandemic has caused stress and panic for mothers-to-be. She also added that in no way should a woman give birth without their partner and doula.

No woman should be forced to go through the most intense, life changing, painful, and beautiful moment of their lives without their partner AND doula if delivering in a hospital. These changes have caused immense unnecessary anxiety and stress for moms to be. — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) March 28, 2020

Alex Morgan pregnant: Did Alex Morgan have a baby?

Alex Morgan surprisingly announced that she wanted to participate in the Tokyo Olympics later in the summer. However, with the tournament postponed until next year due to coronavirus, Morgan will have time to recover post-pregnancy and participate in the Olympics next year.

