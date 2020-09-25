Man United Transfer News: Telles Believes Porto’s Asking Price Of £18.3m Is 'unrealistic'

With less than two weeks left for the transfer window to close, Man United are facing a race against time to add new faces to their squad as they look to close the gap on their rivals. While Man United transfer news has linked the club with a host of players this summer, Donny van de Beek remains the only first-team signing of the window. Red Devils supporters have been left frustrated with the club's lack of ambition in sealing the signings, with deals for both Jadon Sancho and Alex Telles stalling in recent weeks.

Alex Telles to United? Porto star believes €20m asking price is 'unrealistic' amid links

According to Man United transfer news by The Guardian, Alex Telles believes Porto's €20m (£18.3m) asking price for his sale in unrealistic. The 27-year-old is conscious that he is in line to become a free agent, having entered the final year of his contract at the Estádio do Dragão. While the Brazilian hopes that the Telles to United deal is completed by this week, he is braced to see the negotiations drag on until deadline day on October 5.

According to Man United transfer news this week, the Red Devils value the Alex Telles transfer at around £12million. Man United representatives and the left-back's camp are hoping to see the Alex Telles transfer fee drop as the window progresses, with Porto in desperate need of funds to invest into manager Sérgio Conceição's squad.

If an Alex Telles to United move fails to materialise this summer, the 27-year-old will be clear to negotiate with interested parties in January, with free agency on the cards. Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eyeing the Telles to United transfer as an essential piece of his rebuild, with the Brazilian set to compete with Luke Shaw and Brandon Williams at left-back.

The 27-year-old, who is a penalty taker at FC Porto, scored 11 times last season while providing eight assists in the Portuguese top flight. Shaw, on the other hand, has made 158 Premier League appearances for Man United and has scored just once with seven assists to his name.

Man United transfer news: Red Devils eye Ajax's Tagliafico if Alex Telles transfer breaks down

According to Man United transfer news this week, the Red Devils could move for Ajax's Nicolas Taglifico if they fail in their bid to seal a deal for Alex Telles. The Argentine full-back has been previously linked with a switch to the Premier League, having attracted interest from the likes of Chelsea and Leicester City.

Tagliafico is valued at £23 million by Ajax and was one of the stars of the side that reached the Champions League semi-final in the 2018-19 season. If Man United move for the left-back, it would mean the second signing from the Dutch champions this season, having already signed Donny van de Beek earlier in the summer.

