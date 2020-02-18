Trent Alexander-Arnold Reacts To Ballon D'Or Praise From Brazil Legend Cafu

Trent Alexander-Arnold is, at the moment, arguably one of the best right-backs in world football. The 21-year-old has been a vital cog in Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool for the last two seasons. Alexander-Arnold has been hailed by several experts for his impressive passing range and maturity. On Monday, Brazil legend Cafu also praised the full-back. Cafu claimed that Trent Alexander-Arnold has what it takes to become a Ballon d’Or winner.

Cafu compared the full-back to himself, lauding him for his characteristics. Cafu admitted that the paradigm of Ballon d’Or needs to be shifted and it should start awarding the fine work by defenders.

Trent Alexander-Arnold reacts to Cafu comments

Alexander-Arnold on compliments from Cafu: "Massive praise from a legend of the game, which obviously is something I'm thankful for. I try and be the best player I can be. It's the support I have around me that helps me be the best I can be." pic.twitter.com/ALjdSAgL1n — Rafa LFC (@AnfieldSir) February 17, 2020

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is in Madrid for Liverpool's Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid, expressed his gratitude. Alexander-Arnold was unsurprisingly thankful. He added that individual prizes were never a focus for him.

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp with a cheeky reply to Cafu

Jurgen Klopp on Cafu saying Trent Alexander Arnold could win the Ballon d'Or:



“Did Cafu win it? No, Well he obviously wants a right-back to win one.” 😂



pic.twitter.com/nlDERSPLuc — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) February 17, 2020

Trent Alexander-Arnold has enjoyed a stellar season in the Premier League with Liverpool. The runaway leaders are already 25 points clear of the reigning champs Manchester City. They look set to end their quest for a Premier League title.

Alexander-Arnold has so far assisted 10 goals in the league while also finding the net twice. The 21-year-old has equally impressed in the Champions League. He will surely take on the field to face Atletico in the Round of 16.

Liverpool will play Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night (Wednesday IST) at the Wanda Metropolitano.

