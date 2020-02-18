The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Trent Alexander-Arnold Reacts To Ballon D'Or Praise From Brazil Legend Cafu

Football News

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold thanked Cafu for his kind words. However, he admitted that he remains unfazed with Ballon d'Or talks.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold is, at the moment, arguably one of the best right-backs in world football. The 21-year-old has been a vital cog in Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool for the last two seasons. Alexander-Arnold has been hailed by several experts for his impressive passing range and maturity. On Monday, Brazil legend Cafu also praised the full-back. Cafu claimed that Trent Alexander-Arnold has what it takes to become a Ballon d’Or winner. 

Cafu compared the full-back to himself, lauding him for his characteristics. Cafu admitted that the paradigm of Ballon d’Or needs to be shifted and it should start awarding the fine work by defenders.

Also Read | Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold Mimics Kylian Mbappe After Scoring Vs Leicester City

Trent Alexander-Arnold reacts to Cafu comments

Also Read | Trent Alexander-Arnold Prefers Jordan Henderson Over Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is in Madrid for Liverpool's Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid, expressed his gratitude. Alexander-Arnold was unsurprisingly thankful. He added that individual prizes were never a focus for him. 

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe Says He's 'Proud' Of Trent Alexander-Arnold For Using His Goal Celebration

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp with a cheeky reply to Cafu

Trent Alexander-Arnold has enjoyed a stellar season in the Premier League with Liverpool. The runaway leaders are already 25 points clear of the reigning champs Manchester City. They look set to end their quest for a Premier League title. 

Alexander-Arnold has so far assisted 10 goals in the league while also finding the net twice. The 21-year-old has equally impressed in the Champions League. He will surely take on the field to face Atletico in the Round of 16.

Liverpool will play Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night (Wednesday IST) at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Also Read | Liverpool's Andy Robertson Concedes Defeat In 'assists Battle' With Trent Alexander-Arnold

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
JDU'S AJAY ALOK SLAMS PRASHANT
MHA SOURCES ON DEBBIE ABRAHAMS
SANDERS CITES INDIA IN A LIST
PAWAR GIVES NEW TWIST TO ELGAR CASE
CHROME NO INTERNET DINOSAUR GAME
TRUMP CAMPAIGN MANAGER'S WRONG POST