Alexis Sanchez Transfer News: Inter Milan And Man United To Settle Permanent Transfer

Alexis Sanchez has had a highly successful run with Inter Milan since the restart. The Chilean forward has registered four goals and ten assists for the club this season. Considering his form for the Nerazzurri, the Sanchez Inter Milan rumours come as little surprise. Latest reports covering the Alexis Sanchez transfer news have suggested that the player’s transfer from Manchester United to Inter Milan will be made permanent soon; if he accepts a wage cut, that is.

Alexis Sanchez transfer news: Possible loan extension on the cards

It’s sad how the Alexis Sanchez transfer to United just never worked, but it would be a good start to the transfer window if his permanent move to Inter Milan goes through. Frees up hefty space on the wage bill and also frees up the number 7 shirt. 👀 — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) July 27, 2020

Several reports covering the Sanchez Inter Milan deal have been suggesting various ways the player’s transfer to Inter Milan could be completed. The Sun, while covering Alexis Sanchez transfer news has indicated that Inter Milan are close to extending Alexis Sanchez’s loan deal from Manchester United for next season. Gazzetta dello Sport has also reported that Sanchez looks set to stay at Inter Milan for another season, with Inter CEO Beppe Marotta “on the verge” of closing a deal for the Chilean. Currently, Inter Milan are more focused on ironing out a deal that will extend the player’s current loan spell, which will see Sanchez feature for Inter Milan in their ongoing Europa League campaign. His current loan deal ends on August 5.

Reports suggest Sanchez Inter Milan permanent deal could be on the cards

However, according to another round Alexis Sanchez transfer news, a loan deal isn’t the only one that is being negotiated between the two clubs. Gazzetta dello Sport, while covering Man United transfer news had revealed that Inter Milan are willing to pay between £9m and £14m for the player but the 31-year-old’s high wages are proving to be the stumbling block in negotiations. Discussions around Alexis Sanchez’s salary have been ongoing as well, with Man United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward looking to get the player’s high wages off the books.

The Daily Mail while covering Alexis Sanchez transfer news suggested a similar deal as they explained that a permanent transfer is being discussed between the two clubs. Inter Milan chief Giuseppe Marotta while talking about the Sanchez Inter Milan deal has already confirmed his intentions to buy the player. The Inter chief said that while he would be happy to see the Chilean sign for Inter Milan permanently, a Sanchez Inter Milan deal won't be easy since he has two years left on his heavy contract in Manchester.

Alexis Sanchez salary proves a stumbling block for both clubs

Sanchez has two years left on his current deal, which sees him earn as much as £560,000 a week including £300,000 in basic salary and image rights of £100,000. However, his salary is currently paid by both Man United and Inter Milan, with a split of around £150,000 a week of Sanchez's wages according to Daily Mail. A transfer looks to go through only if Sanchez decides to take a pay cut, and Manchester United lower their asking price of £18million.

Disclaimer: The above Alexis Sanchez salary information is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Courtesy: instagram/alexis_officia1