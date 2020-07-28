Inter Milan Vs Napoli Prediction, H2h, Live Stream, Serie A Preview

Inter Milan face Napoli in their next home game at the San Siro. The Serie A match is a crucial one for Napoli, as they aim to finish in the top six this season. Here is the Inter Milan vs Napoli prediction, Inter Milan vs Napoli live stream details, Inter Milan vs Napoli h2h record and Serie A preview.

Also Read: MATCHDAY: Inter And Atalanta Vying For 2nd In Serie A

Inter Milan vs Napoli live stream details and match preview

With Juventus confirmed as Serie A champions, Inter Milan will be looking to secure second place in the table when they welcome Napoli in their penultimate Serie A game. The Nerazzurri won their last game with a 3-0 victory against Genoa. Napoli, on the other hand, will be looking to secure European football for next season as they chase a top-six place. The Neapolitans won their last game when they defeated Sassuolo 2-0. Napoli will also be looking to end their Serie A campaign on a high, before shifting attention to the Round of 16 clash against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League.

Also Read: Parma Vs Atalanta Prediction, Live Stream, H2h, Serie A Preview

Inter Milan vs Napoli live stream details

Date and time: Tuesday, July 28 (Wednesday morning for Indian viewers), 1:15 AM IST

Tuesday, July 28 (Wednesday morning for Indian viewers), 1:15 AM IST Venue: San Siro

San Siro Inter Milan vs Napoli live stream: Sony TEN 2 SD and HD, Sony LIV App

Inter Milan vs Napoli h2h record

Napoli are slightly ahead when it comes to the Inter Milan vs Napoli h2h record. Out of the 27 games played between the two sides, Napoli lead the Inter Milan vs Napoli h2h record with 12 wins. Inter Milan, on the other hand, have registered seven wins against Inter Milan. The Inter Milan vs Napoli h2h clashes have also yielded 8 draws.

Also Read: PAR Vs ATN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Serie A Live

Inter Milan vs Napoli live stream: Inter Milan vs Napoli Serie A live full squads

Inter Milan: The club will be without the services of Matias Vecino and Stefano Sensi. Nicolo Barella, however, returns from a one-game suspension.

Napoli: Gennaro Gattuso has no fresh injury concerns coming into the game. Despite pressure from Dries Mertens, Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik is likely to start the game.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Dedicates Juventus' Serie A Triumph To Club's COVID-19 Affected Fans

Inter Milan vs Napoli live stream: Inter Milan vs Napoli team news, probable playing XI

Inter Milan: Handanovic; Godin, De Vrij, Skriniar; Young, Brozovic, Barella, Candreva; Eriksen; Lukaku, Martinez

Handanovic; Godin, De Vrij, Skriniar; Young, Brozovic, Barella, Candreva; Eriksen; Lukaku, Martinez Napoli: Ospina; Hysaj, Koulibaly, Manolas, Di Lorenzo; Zielinski, Lobotka, Ruiz; Insigne, Milik, Callejon

Inter Milan vs Napoli prediction

According to our Inter Milan vs Napoli prediction, Inter Milan are favourites in this game.

Image Courtesy: instagram/inter, instagram/officalsscnapoli