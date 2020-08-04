Alexis Sanchez Transfer News: Inter Milan To Sign Man United's £500k/week Flop For Free

The Man United transfer news has been filled with details on the Sanchez Inter Milan offer. Reports covering the Alexis Sanchez transfer had earlier reported that the two clubs are slightly off on their valuation of the player. Last month, Inter chief Giuseppe Marotta had also claimed that while the club is keen to bring Alexis Sanchez to Inter Milan, the player’s ‘heavy contract’ may prove to be a problem. However, in a startling new development on the Alexis Sanchez transfer made by sports journalist Fabrizio Romano, the deal looks set to be completed.

Alexis Sanchez transfer all but confirmed as Sanchez Inter Milan offer accepted by Man United

Inter and Manchester United are now close to find an agreement for Alexis Sanchez. Inter will buy him on a permanent deal. Last details to be completed soon. Personal terms already agreed. 🔴 #MUFC #ManUnited — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2020

Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter to disclose the football transfer news. Revealing the Man United transfer news, the journalist tweeted that a total agreement has been reached between Inter Milan and Manchester United on a permanent deal for Sanchez. Details on Sanchez’s wages also came to light, with it being announced that Inter Milan will take full charge of the player’s fees. Sanchez’s wages were disclosed to be around €7 million per season at Inter Milan.

More information on the Alexis Sanchez transfer has thrown light on the fact that no transfer fee will be paid by Inter to United. While concluding the football transfer news, Fabrizio Romano tweeted that the two clubs are close to finding an agreement for Sanchez and that last details will be completed soon, with personal terms already agreed with the player. The journalist also used his trademark ‘here we go’ statement, which traditionally means that a transfer is all but done, thus stamping his mark of approval on the Alexis Sanchez transfer news.

Total agreement reached between Inter and Manchester United on a permanent deal, here we go!



Inter will NOT pay any fee to Man United. He’ll join for free and Inter will take charge of his full wage. Sanchez will earn €7M/season as Inter player. ⚫️🔵 #MUFC #Inter @SkySport — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2020

The fact that a deal is close to being completed will come as good news for both Manchester United and Inter Milan fans. Ever since coming to Manchester United, the player has not been successful, struggling to replicate the form he showed at Arsenal. After the Alexis Sanchez transfer news made its way online, several Manchester United fans expressed their happiness at seeing the expensive flop leave the club.

According to the Daily Mail, offloading Sanchez will save the club up to £58m in wages potentially. However, since coming to Inter Milan, and especially after the Serie A resumed, the player has been in great form for Antonio Conte’s side. The player has scored four goals and registered 10 assists for Inter Milan this season, having contributed to the club’s recent run of good form.

