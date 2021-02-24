Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson Out For 12 Weeks, Could Miss Euros Due To Surgery

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson suffered from a major knock during Liverpool's 2-0 loss to Everton last week. After undergoing scans to check the extent of his injury, reports suggest that the captain of the Merseyside outfit could be out for a long time.

We must await the results of a scan to determine the severity of the injury sustained by @JHenderson today. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 20, 2021

Liverpool team news: Jordan Henderson injury update

After the derby loss at Anfield, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp suffered from yet another injury blow with The Sun suggesting that Jordan Henderson could be sidelined for a long time due to a groin injury. The Liverpool captain is still to learn more about his injury with the midfielder's surgery also being a potential option rumoured across in recent media publications. The skipper could be forced to go under the knife and stick through a recovery period which could well be over 12 weeks.

Liverpool will be without the services of their captain and if the injury demands surgery, they could see Henderson miss at least six Premier League matches. The Liverpool skipper could also be sidelined for their all-important Champions League tie as the Reds play RB Leipzig in the second leg in the competition's round of 16.

Henderson had established himself as a vital part of Liverpool's playing 11 and has played an important role of being a make-shift centre-back for Liverpool in current times as the Reds struggle through a major injury crisis. Jordan Henderson's injury was the latest body blow to Liverpool who were already having a poor Premier League campaign as they play without their first-choice centre-backs Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Joel Matip has also been unavailable and sidelined due to his injury, missing a majority of their ongoing season. To make matters worse, versatile players Naby Keita and James Milner have also struggled to remain match fit for Liverpool while Diogo Jota has not played for the Reds in over 3 months.

Rumours of Jordan Henderson's surgery will also send a shiver down the spine of England boss Gareth Southgate as he prepares to build a squad for Euro 2021. The 30-year-old midfielder, who is expected to remain unavailable until the third week of May could also face a race against time to get fit and receive a call up for the national team. England are set to play two friendlies in the first week of June as the Three Lions prepare for the Euros that are set to kick off on June 13. Before the Euros begin, Southgate's men will play Austria and Romania in two friendly matches and that could be the perfect opportunity for Henderson to get back into action and prove his fitness before the tournament begins.

