Diogo Jota Set For return To Full Liverpool Training, Could Make Comeback Against Chelsea

Diogo Jota is ready to hand Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool a major boost by returning to first-team training this week. The Portuguese forward has been absent since suffering a knee injury towards the end of the Champions League dead rubber at Midtjylland on December 9. While no surgery was required on Jota's knee, the 24-year-old spent part of his rehabilitation with his knee in a brace before he began working on getting back to fitness at the Kirkby training ground earlier this month.

Diogo Jota injury update: Liverpool star suffered knee injury in December

Liverpool's season has been rocked by injuries to key players. After losing their first-choice centre-back pairing of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez early in the season, the in-form Diogo Jota sustained a knee problem in the UCL game against Midtjylland in December. Jota played 87 minutes of the clash before complaining of a knee injury. Reports later suggested that the summer signing would miss out on at least two months of action but wouldn't require surgery on his knee.

However, Jota, who had scored nine goals in 17 appearances for Liverpool following his £41m arrival from Wolves, will be hoping to receive the all-clear to rejoin first-team training from Wednesday onwards. His absence has been sorely felt with Liverpool struggling for goals and facing a fight to finish in the top four after the derby defeat against Everton on Saturday, their fourth home league defeat in succession. The Reds are now sixth in the Premier League standings, five points behind West Ham, who currently occupy the fourth spot on the table.

When will Diogo Jota return? Reds forward could feature against Chelsea

While reports from the Liverpool Echo suggest that Jota might not be in contention for Sunday's Premier League trip to Sheffield United, it is believed that he could make his comeback for the crunch game against Chelsea on March 4. Jota's return for the business end of the campaign might be crucial for Liverpool, who will be aiming to secure Champions League football next season.

The intention is for Diogo Jota to join in with a full session on Wednesday. Provided he comes through that without issue, Jurgen Klopp can then reintegrate him in his squad. #awlfc [@DominicKing_DM] pic.twitter.com/g4Bx0KKKmN — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) February 22, 2021

Liverpool have won only six of their 17 games during Jota's absence, having won 10 with the Portugal attacker in the team. Jota's return could also prove to be vital for Liverpool's Champions League run-in. The Reds took a 2-0 advantage in their 'away' game against RB Leipzig in the Round of 16.

