ALN Vs BES Dream11 Super Lig Prediction, Team News, Schedule And Squads

Alanyaspor host Besiktas for their Matchday 24 clash of the Super Lig 2019-20. Alanyaspor are on the fifth spot of the table with 11 wins and 6 draws in the season so far (Losses 6). Alanyaspor have managed to bag a total of 39 points with a goal difference of 19. The hosts have managed to win twice in their last five games. However, they will enter the clash with two back-to-back losses. Alanyaspor are trailing by 6 points from 4th placed Sivasspor.

Besiktas are currently on the seventh spot of the Super Lig points table with 11 wins in 23 games (Draws 4, Losses 8). They have a total of 37 points to their name. Besiktas have won twice in their last five games (Draws 1, Losses 2). They have found the net 36 times this season and conceded 30 goals. They have a goal difference of 6.

ALN vs BES is scheduled on February 28, 2020 at 10:30 PM at the Bahçeşehir Okulları Arena. Here are ALN vs BES Dream11 predictions and ALN vs BES Dream11 top picks.

Also Read | Real Madrid Vs Man City Highlights: De Bruyne, Jesus Guide Man City To Big Away Win

ALN vs BES Dream11 Prediction

Also Read | David Silva Says Real Madrid Captain Sergio Ramos Would Be A Dream Signing For Man City

ALN vs BES Dream11 top picks

Atiba Hutchinson Junior Fernandes Papiss Demba Cisse

Also Read | Juventus Vs Inter Milan To Be Played Behind Closed Doors After Italy Coronavirus Outbreak

ALN vs BES Dream11 team (Full squads)

ALN vs BES Dream11: Alanyaspor full squad

Cenk Gönen, Marafona, Eray Birniçan, Ismail Unal, Fabrice N'Sakala, Welinton, Juanfran, Giorgos Tzavellas, Steven Caulker, Lokman Gör, Hamza Ozdemir, Kazim Yakmaz, Emircan Altintaş, Ceyhun Gülselam, Efecan Karaca, Salih Ucan, Baiano, Kaan Kanak, Onur Bulut, Manolis Siopis, Umut Güne, Musa Cagiran, Umit Turker, Mustafa Pektemek, Papiss Demba Cisse, Junior Fernandes, Anastasios Bakasetas, Djalma Campos, Yacine Bammou

Also Read | Napoli 'will Buy Helmets And Armour' For Second Leg Against Barcelona: Gennaro Gattuso

ALN vs BES Dream11: Besiktas full squad

Loris Karius, Kayacan Erdogan, Ersin Destanoglu, Dogukan Ozkan, Utku Yuvakuran, Enzo Roco, Víctor Ruiz, Douglas , Rebocho, Domagoj Vida, Ridvan Yilmaz, Kerem Kalafat, Gökhan Gönül, Almos Kaan Kalafat, Kevin-Prince Boateng, Guven Yalcin, Atiba Hutchinson, Mohamed Elneny, Georges-Kévin Nkoudou, Necip Uysal, Adem Ljajic, Dorukhan Tokoz, Ilkay Isler, Mertcan Acikgoz, Kartal Kayra Yilmaz, Emre Yildiz, Caner Erkin, Abdoulay Diaby, Mehmet Umut Nayir, Tyler Boyd, Burak Yilmaz, Jeremain Lens, Ahmet Gulay

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.