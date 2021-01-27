Amad Diallo Looks Sharp In Training With Neat Finish As Man United Debut Approaches

Amad Diallo's transfer to Manchester United was met with much fanfare after the Red Devils sanctioned a £37 million deal for the 18-year-old sensation. Diallo moved to England from Atalanta in January, having agreed on the deal in the summer, and has already been hyped up the Old Trafford faithful who are eager to see him put on the Man United shirt. The teenager, regarded as one of the finest prospects of his age, has been part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first-team squad since arriving from Atalanta earlier this month but is yet to make his debut.

Amad Diallo training clip has Man United fans buzzing as debut approaches

Amad Diallo and Manchester United have offered a glimpse of what to expect from the 18-year-old by uploading a video of the highly-rated teenager on social media. Ahead of the Man United vs Sheffield United clash on Wednesday night (Thursday IST), the Red Devils uploaded a clip of the former Atalanta youngster training with some senior pros at Carrington. Diallo could be seen deftly controlling a pass before playing a smart one-two and racing into the box before coolly side-footing a low shot into the bottom corner of the net. Fans were buzzing after seeing the 18-year-old's tricks in training and were pushing for him to make his debut soon.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also revealed that Amad Diallo is settling well into the squad, and could solve Manchester United's problems on the right-wing. The Red Devils boss revealed that the 18-year-old needed some adjustment to settle into the hustle and bustle of the physical aspect of the Premier League. Solskjaer further mentioned that Diallo has enjoyed training and that he makes a difference in training, which was quite remarkable for his age and hinted at a debut soon. The 18-year-old has been the only addition to the Man United squad during the January transfer window after remaining in Italy for the first half of the season.

Manchester United are currently second in the Premier League standings, just a point off leaders Manchester City. The Red Devils are currently on a 13-game unbeaten run in the league after their disappointing loss at home to Arsenal. Amad Diallo could play a part soon in Man United's title charge, with right-wing being a problem position for the Red Devils over the years. Daniel James, Mason Greenwood, Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba have all started on the right-hand side this season but it is not their favoured position and Solskjaer hopes that Diallo can solve the problem in the long-term.

(Image Courtesy: Man United Twitter)