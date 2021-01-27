Burnley Vs Aston Villa Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Preview

Burnley (BUR) will go up against Aston Villa (AVL) in the upcoming game of the Premier League on Wednesday, January 27 at 6:00 PM GMT (11:30 PM IST). The game will be played at Turf Moor in Burnley, England. Here is our Burnley vs Aston Villa prediction, information on how to watch Burnley vs Aston Villa live in India and where to catch Burnley vs Aston Villa live scores.

Premier League standings: Burnley vs Aston Villa preview

Aston Villa are currently at the ninth spot of the Premier League standings with 29 points. Jack Grealish and team have played seventeen games so far in the tournament, winning nine, losing six (two draws). Burnley, on the other hand, are at the fifteenth spot of the table with 19 points and a win-loss record of 5-9 (four draws).

Premier League standings: Burnley vs Aston Villa prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our BUR vs AVL prediction is that Aston Villa will come out on top in this contest.

Burnley vs Aston Villa live stream: Burnley vs Aston Villa team news

Burnley’s Charlie Taylor is likely to stay absent for the Aston Villa game, with Erik Pieters reported to keep his place at left-back. Villa’s Wesley Moraes, on the other hand, is reported to be sidelined due to injury, while Kortney Hause is listed doubtful.

Burnley vs Aston Villa live stream: How to watch Burnley vs Aston Villa live

The Premier League live broadcast will be available on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD. The Burnley vs Aston Villa live stream will be provided on Disney+Hotstar VIP, while live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams.

Date: Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Time: 6:00 PM GMT, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Turf Moor, Burnley, England

⚪ 𝗠 𝗔 𝗧 𝗖 𝗛 𝗗 𝗔 𝗬 ⚪



Tonight: #BURAVL! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/dcQAfSeI1H — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 27, 2021

Burnley vs Aston Villa probable playing 11

Burnley vs Aston Villa team news: Burnley probable playing 11

Nick Pope; Matt Lowton, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee, Erik Pieters; Robbie Brady, Josh Brownhill, Ashley Westwood, Dwight McNeil; Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes

Burnley vs Aston Villa team news: Aston Villa probable playing 11

Emiliano Martinez; Matty Cash, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matt Targett; Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Jack Grealish; Bertrand Traore, Ollie Watkins, Anwar El Ghazi

Image Source: Aston Villa/ Twitter