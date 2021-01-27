Man United Vs Sheffield United Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Preview

Premier League title contenders Manchester United will lock horns against a struggling Sheffield United side on Wednesday night. The match will be played at Old Trafford and will begin at 1:45 AM IST on Thursday, January 28. The game promises to be an exciting contest and fantasy football players will have a close eye on the clash. Here's how to watch Man United vs Sheffield United live stream, team news and our prediction.

Man United vs Sheffield United prediction and preview

Since their disappointing defeat to Arsenal at home, Manchester United have gone on a 13-game unbeaten run, propelling themselves to second in the Premier League table. The Red Devils have shown the ability to eke out wins and their form away from home has been spectacular to the say least as they are yet to lose a game since their away defeat against Liverpool in 2020. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side managed a 2-1 win at Craven Cottage against Fulham last time out, with goals from Edinson Cavani and Paul Pogba sealing yet another comeback win.

As for Sheffield United, the Blades have largely struggled and endured one of the worst campaigns in recent Premier League history. Chris Wilder's men are at the bottom of the Premier League table and are 12 points off safety, managing only a solitary win in 19 games. The Blades came close to defeating Manchester United last time when the two sides faced off, with David McGoldrick's brace cancelled out, two goals from Marcus Rashford and one from Anthony Martial sealing the win for the Red Devils in December.

Man United vs Sheffield United team news

Marcus Rashford suffered a knock in Man United's dramatic 3-2 win over Liverpool in the FA Cup, and while there is no serious damage, the England international is likely to be rested for the clash. Eric Bailly, Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Martial are all likely to return to the starting XI, while Mason Greenwood could retain his place on the right flank. As for Sheffield United, Chris Wilder will be without six first-team players as Sander Berge, Jack Robinson, Oli McBurnie, Jack O'Connell and Ben Osborn are all injured. Lys Mousset has a chance of being fit, though Billy Sharp and McGoldrick are likely to be preferred over him.

Man United vs Sheffield United team news: Predicted line-ups

Sheffield United: Aaron Ramsdale; Chris Basham, John Egan, Ethan Ampadu; Jayden Bogle, John Lundstram, Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, Enda Stevens; David McGoldrick, Billy Sharp

Man United: David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Alex Telles; Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba; Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial; Edinson Cavani

How to watch Man United vs Sheffield United live stream?

In India, the Man United vs Sheffield United game will be broadcast live on Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Sports Select 2/HD (Thursday, 1:45 AM). The Man United vs Sheffield United live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Live scores and updates can be found on the social media handles of both teams.

(Image Courtesy: Man United, Sheffield United Twitter)