Man United Board Failed To Sign ANY Of Solskjaer's Targets, Including Sancho And Grealish

Manchester United’s struggles in the transfer market this season have been well documented. The club was linked with a host of names throughout the summer but failed to complete most of those deals. While their rivals strengthened heavily, the club’s fans and pundits criticized the Red Devils for the way the Man United transfers were handled. Although several Man United transfers were completed on deadline day, media reports suggest Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer got none of the targets he asked for this window.

Also Read: Antonin Panenka Rushed Into Intensive Care Aged 71 After Contracting Coronavirus

Completed Man United transfers roundup

Man United announced the arrivals of Alex Telles from Porto and Edinson Cavani on deadline day. Along with the marquee Man United transfers, the club also brought in Facundo Pellistri from Atletico Penarol while adding Willy Kambwala to the academy. A deal to bring in highly-rated winger Amad Traore from Atalanta in January was inked as well. Earlier in the summer, Donny van de Beek arrived at Old Trafford from Ajax.

Also Read: Man United REJECTED Edinson Cavani Transfer Seven Years Ago After Three Scouting Trips

None of the Solskjaer transfer targets brought in?

However, a report in ESPN suggests that Man United failed to complete deals for any of the transfer targets that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer asked for. While multiple Man United transfers were completed, sources told the publication that the manager had gone into the summer with an entirely different shopping list when it came to transfer targets. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s transfer targets included Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund and Jack Grealish from Aston Villa.

Also Read: Man United Transfer News: RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano Available For £36m Next Summer

According to ESPN, Manchester United failed to sign any of Solskjaer's primary targets, including: Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish, Dayot Upamecano & Nathan Ake 😐



Absolute incompetence. 🇾🇪 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/coK7cbfAMt — Stretford Paddock (@StretfordPaddck) October 7, 2020

Man United’s pursuit of the Jadon Sancho transfer consistently made headlines throughout the transfer window, with the club failing to complete the deal in the end. Several media reports later disclosed how Man United chief Ed Woodward ‘misjudged’ Dortmund’s stance when it came to the Jadon Sancho transfer. While the Grealish transfer was another one the club was consistently linked with, the promising midfielder never made his way to Old Trafford, instead signing an extension at Villa Park.

Also Read: Man United Goalkeeper Sergio Romero Set For MLS Move After Everton Transfer Collapses

Other Solskjaer transfer targets included Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake, who eventually ended up moving to rivals Manchester City. RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano was also touted as an option to partner captain Harry Maguire in central defence, but a deal for the highly-rated defender never materialized as well. ESPN also revealed that Man United explored the possibility of bringing in now Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich.

Solskjaer had established a target list that included Jadon Sancho, Jack Grealish and a center-back, with Dayot Upamecano and Nathan Ake as preferred options - none were signed #muzone [@MarkOgden_ ] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) October 7, 2020

Notably, the publication discussed how Man United failed to bring in any of the Solskjaer transfer targets in the January transfer window as well. While the manager wanted to bring in Erling Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg in the winter, the young striker ended up moving to Borussia Dortmund. As a replacement, Man Untied ended up signing Odion Ighalo from Shanghai Shenhua on loan.

Image Credits: Manchester United Instagram, Jadon Sancho Instagram, Jack Grealish Instagram