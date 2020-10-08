Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos Speak For First Time In Two Years Following Fallout

Sergio Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo finally seemed to have put their long-running feud aside, with the duo pictured with each other after the Portugal vs Spain friendly. Portugal vs Spain ended 0-0, with the teams playing out an entertaining draw. While Cristiano Ronaldo started the game, Sergio Ramos came off the bench in the Portugal vs Spain clash.

After the game ended, Sergio Ramos posted a picture of himself along with Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe, suggesting that the duo had finally spoken to each other after not doing so for two years.

Also Read: Real Madrid Captain Sergio Ramos Posts Comic Clip About Amazon Prime Video Show 'The Boys'

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos stop speaking?

The pair had an uber-successful time together at Real Madrid, winning 15 trophies together. However, the former teammates had a falling out after Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction to Luka Modric winning the Ballon d’Or in 2018. After Luka Modric won the Ballon d’Or, Cristiano Ronaldo while speaking to the press admitted that he was disappointed with the result, as the Portuguese star promised to continue working hard.

Ronaldo had also expressed his dissatisfaction on losing out on the Ballon d’Or, as he claimed that numbers do not lie and he did everything on the pitch to win the award.

Cristiano Ronaldo ‘hasn’t spoken to Sergio Ramos since Real Madrid exit & is upset about Ballon d’Or snub for Modric’ - https://t.co/WYtYDH24LF pic.twitter.com/FgaYlto64R — Celebrity Detective (@celeb_detective) October 8, 2020

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala Face Legal Action After Breaking COVID-19 Regulations

While Cristiano Ronaldo congratulated Luka Modric on winning the Ballon d’Or, he concluded saying that the duo will meet next year again and that he will do everything to win the prize. After Cristiano Ronaldo’s comments to the Italian press, Sergio Ramos and the rest of the teammates reportedly distanced themselves from their former teammate. According to Marca, only full-back Marcelo continued to maintain a strong relationship with the Juventus forward.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo's 10-year-old Rape Case Trial Set To Begin In Nevada, USA: Report

Former teammates speak two years after Ballon d’Or row

While media reports before Portugal vs Spain had revealed that the duo hadn’t spoken to each other for two years as a result of the Ballon d’Or row, the pair seemingly put their differences aside after the game. Taking to Instagram, Sergio Ramos posted a picture of himself along with Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe. The trio is seen facing the cameras with their arms around each other, with Sergio Ramos holding a signed Portugal shirt.

Sharing the picture, Sergio Ramos wrote that the players were still around and that there’s more to come from them. While concluding, the Real Madrid icon wrote that he was happy to see his friends, as he tagged Ronaldo and Pepe in the picture as well.

Also Read: With Fans In Stands, Portugal Draws With Spain In Friendly

Image Credits: Sergio Ramos Instagram