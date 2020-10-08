Man United Hierarchy ‘convinced’ Amad Diallo Is One Of The Best Young Players In The World

Amongst the host of Man United transfers completed on deadline day was tucked the signing of young Amad Diallo from Atalanta. The highly promising winger is set to arrive in Manchester from the Serie A side in January. While announcing the Amad Diallo transfer, the club revealed that the youngster was being tracked by Manchester United since 2016. Now, reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, while speaking on his podcast, has disclosed that the club’s hierarchy is fully ‘convinced’ about the qualities of the young Ivorian.

Amad Diallo transfer goes under the radar but Man United upbeat

The Amad Diallo transfer was confirmed on deadline day, with Man United announcing the arrival of young winger Facundo Pellistri as well. According to media reports covering the Amad Diallo transfer, the deal could end up costing Man United around €41 million. A fee worth €21 million plus a further €20 million has been agreed with Atalanta for the 18-year-old Ivorian.

Man United ‘convinced’ about Amad Diallo transfer

While Amad Diallo has made just three appearances in Serie A for Atalanta, the young winger is seen as one of the most promising talents in European football. After rising through the youth ranks at Atalanta, Amad Diallo grabbed headlines after he scored on his Serie A debut last season. Speaking on his Here We Go podcast, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Man United’s hierarchy is convinced about the potential of the 18-year-old. Expounding on his statement, Romano suggested that the club believes Amad Diallo is either the second or third best player aged 18 or under in world football.

Media reports suggested that Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer held a FaceTime call with Amad Diallo before the move was made official. The Man United boss reportedly praised the young winger while reiterating that the 18-year-old will become an important player for the club. During the conversation, Solskjaer is also said to have expressed his confidence that while Amad Diallo may take some time to adjust to England, he is convinced the young winger is ready to make the step up to United.

In his conversation with Amad Diallo, Solskjaer also confirmed that the winger will be part of the first-team plans and will not be sent out on loan once he arrives in January.

The signings of Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellistri come after Man United failed to bring in Jadon Sancho or Ousmane Dembele on deadline day. Media reports covering Man United transfers revealed that Facundo Pellistri was signed for around £10 million after former Man United star Diego Forlan recommended the player to the club. Forlan, who managed the winger during his spell at Penarol, spoke about the winger in glowing terms, which prompted Man United to sign the 18-year-old Uruguayan.

Image Credits: AP