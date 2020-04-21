England Rank Fourth In Number Of Football Players Abroad Behind France And Brazil

The Premier League is considered by many as one of the best leagues in the world. However, in recent years, young footballers from England have opted to try their luck at building a career in foreign shores before they can return home to England as more 'complete' players. A recent survey by the CIES Football Observatory revealed just how many England footballers are currently plying their trade abroad in international leagues.

England rank FOURTH in number of football players abroad behind France

Country Players Brazil 1,600 France 1,027 Argentina 972 England 565 Spain 559 Serbia 521 Germany 480 Colombia 467 Croatia 446 Nigeria 399

Young England international Jadon Sancho has impressed while playing Borussia Dortmund over the last two seasons. The former Manchester City attacker scored 27 goals in 69 appearances while playing in the Bundesliga and in the Champions League. The recent study conducted by CIES Football Observatory revealed that 565 players from England left to improve their game in foreign leagues. Apart from Jadon Sancho, other young English stars playing abroad include Sheyi Ojo, Reiss Nelson and Jonathan Panzo. Everton's Jonjoe Kenny has also impressed while on loan with Bundesliga side Schalke.

Jadon Sancho has been linked with a summer transfer back to England with Manchester United. Meanwhile, the highest number of players to play abroad comes from Brazil and France (2,600 and 1,027) respectively. Liverpool's Alisson, Man City's Gabriel Jesus and PSG's Neymar are some of the big-name players plying their trade away from Brazil. Argentina (972) is third on the list before England while Spain (559) is fifth. The list is completed by Croatia (446) and Nigeria (399).

