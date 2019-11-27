NorthEast United Vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming Details And Match Updates

Mumbai City FC will travel to Assam to play their Indian Super League 2019-20 Matchday 5 clash against NorthEast United. Mumbai City FC need to find their momentum in the on-going season as they have just managed to win just once in four games played so far. Jorge Costa's side will enter the match with two consecutive losses and will try their best to get a minimum of one point from the clash. As for NorthEast United, they are maintaining an unbeaten run in the competition so far with two wins and two draws in four games. NorthEast United are currently fifth in the points table and have a golden opportunity to climb up to the second spot if they bag a win at their home.

NorthEast United vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming Details

Competition: ISL 2019-20 Date and Time: November 27, 2019, 7:30 PM (IST) Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium Where to Watch: Star Sports Network and Hotstar

MCFC vs NEUFC Full Squad

Mumbai City FC:

Amrinder Singh, Ravi Kumar, Kunal Sawant, Pratik Chowdhary, Anwar Ali, Mato Grgic, Subashish Bose, Sarthak Golui, Hmingthan Mawia, Sourav Das, Mohammed Rafique, Paulo Machado, Raynier Fernandes, Bidyananda Singh, Rowllin Borges, Vignesh Dakshinamurhty, Mohamed Larbi, Souvik Chakraborty, Surchandra Singh, Bipin Singh, Serge Kevyn Aboue, Amine Chermiti, Pranjal Bhumij, Diego Carlos , Modou Sougou

NorthEast United FC:

Pawan Kumar, Soram Poirei, Subhasish Roy, Wayne Vaz, Provat Lakra, Pawan Kumar, Reagan Singh, Mislav Komorski, Shouvik Ghosh, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Rakesh Pradhan, José Leudo, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Milan Singh, Martin Chaves, Fanai Lalrempuia, Kai Heerings, Nikhil Kadam, Alfred Lalroutsang, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Lalengmawia, Asamoah Gyan, Maximiliano Barreiro, Panagiotis Triadis, Redeem Tlang

Keeper Subhasish Roy Chowdhury speaks on the impact Robert Jarni has had on the #Highlanders and how the boys are gearing up for #NEUMC 🙌🏻#StrongerAsOnepic.twitter.com/x176Lu7RSi — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) November 27, 2019

