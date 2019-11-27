NorthEast United FC Vs Mumbai City FC: Khalid Jamil Urges Team To Not Take Mumbai Lightly

NorthEast United FC host Mumbai City FC for their Matchday 5 clash in the Indian Super League 2019-20. NorthEast United FC are currently on the fifth spot of the table with two wins in four games and a total of eight points to their name (D2 L0). The Avram Grant-led side have maintained an unbeaten run in the tournament so far. They have a chance to go second in the points table if they manage to win their game against Mumbai. As for Mumbai City FC, they are on the eight-spot of the table with one win in four games (L2 D1). They have a total of four points in the season with a GD of (-3). NorthEast United's assistant coach attended a pre-match press conference before the clash.

NorthEast United vs Mumbai City FC: "The Quality of ISL has increased" - Khalid Jamil

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Khalid Jamil stated that NorthEast United must be focused on giving their best in the new game and that should be the only thing on their mind. The assistant coach added that they should not take any team lightly and always enter the match on a positive note. According to Jamil, Mumbai City FC have a good bunch of players on their side which includes both Indian and foreigners. The 42-year-old urged the media that Mumbai City FC are a good side and they should not take them lightly.

While talking about the international break, Jamil said that the break was useful for everyone and it was useful for NorthEast United FC as well. According to the assistant coach, everyone can start fresh after getting plenty of rest. Sharing his thoughts on the quality of Hero ISL throughout the year, Jamil opined that the quality has definitely increased compared to last year and it is more competitive now. The match between NorthEast United and Mumbai City FC is scheduled on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 7:30 PM (IST) at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

NEUFC's 8️⃣ Match unbeaten streak at home goes up against Mumbai's 3️⃣ match unbeaten streak at the Sarusajai! ⚔️



Book your tickets to the big game tomorrow on Bookmyshow or offline:



Reliance Trends, Rukminigao

Reliance Trends, Shillong

Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati#StrongerAsOne pic.twitter.com/Ix9vCgyvO5 — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) November 26, 2019

