The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

NorthEast United FC Vs Mumbai City FC: Khalid Jamil Urges Team To Not Take Mumbai Lightly

Football News

NorthEast United vs Mumbai City FC: The match between NorthEast United FC and Mumbai City FC is scheduled on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Read more.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
NorthEast United vs Mumbai City FC

NorthEast United FC host Mumbai City FC for their Matchday 5 clash in the Indian Super League 2019-20. NorthEast United FC are currently on the fifth spot of the table with two wins in four games and a total of eight points to their name (D2 L0). The Avram Grant-led side have maintained an unbeaten run in the tournament so far. They have a chance to go second in the points table if they manage to win their game against Mumbai. As for Mumbai City FC, they are on the eight-spot of the table with one win in four games (L2 D1). They have a total of four points in the season with a GD of (-3). NorthEast United's assistant coach attended a pre-match press conference before the clash. 

Also Read | Chennaiyin FC Score 96th Minute Winner Against Hyderabad FC In A Thrilling ISL Game

NorthEast United vs Mumbai City FC: "The Quality of ISL has increased" - Khalid Jamil

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Khalid Jamil stated that NorthEast United must be focused on giving their best in the new game and that should be the only thing on their mind. The assistant coach added that they should not take any team lightly and always enter the match on a positive note. According to Jamil, Mumbai City FC have a good bunch of players on their side which includes both Indian and foreigners. The 42-year-old urged the media that Mumbai City FC are a good side and they should not take them lightly. 

Also Read | Jose Mourinho Talks About Tottenham's Last Year Champions League Stint

While talking about the international break, Jamil said that the break was useful for everyone and it was useful for NorthEast United FC as well. According to the assistant coach, everyone can start fresh after getting plenty of rest. Sharing his thoughts on the quality of Hero ISL throughout the year, Jamil opined that the quality has definitely increased compared to last year and it is more competitive now. The match between NorthEast United and Mumbai City FC is scheduled on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 7:30 PM (IST) at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati.

Also Read | Chennaiyin FC Co-owner Abhishek Bachchan Went Berserk After Team's Dramatic Win Over Hyd

Also Read | LaLiga Posts A Special Picture For Top-man Karim Benzema With A Hindi Song Caption

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG