CFC Vs ODS Dream11 Predictions, Match Updates And Probable XI

Football News

Chennaiyin FC will expect to maintain their winning momentum when they host Odisha FC in their next clash. Read more for CFC vs ODS Dream11 predictions.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
cfc vs ods dream11

Chennaiyin FC host Odisha FC for their Matchday 6 clash in the Indian Super League 2019-20. Chennaiyin FC are currently on the ninth spot of the table with 1 win in 5 games and a total of 4 points to their name (D1 L3). John Gregory-side grabbed their first win of the season in a thriller of a contest against Hyderabad FC. Chennaiyin FC will expect to ride on their much-needed momentum when they will host Odisha in their next clash. The hosts have a very poor goal difference of (-6) as they have found the net just twice this season. They have conceded eight times. As for Odisha FC, they are on the sixth-spot of the ISL 2019-20 table with 1 win and 2 draws in five games (L2). They have a total of five points to their name with a GD of 0. The match is scheduled on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at 7:30 PM (IST) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Also Read | MCFC Vs NEUFC Dream11 Predictions, Match Info And Full Squads

CFC vs ODS Dream11 Predictions

Goalkeeper

V Kaith (CFC) (Points: 18)

Defenders

C Javier (ODS) (Points: 20)
N Das (ODS) (Points: 22)
E Sabia (CFC) (Points: 19.5)
L Goian (CFC) (Points: 17.5)

Midfielders

M Tebar (ODS) (Points: 19)
X Hernandez (ODS) (Points: 32)
R Crivellaro (CFC) (Points: 19)
D Diagne (ODS) (Points: 18.5)

Forwards

A Santana (ODS) (Points: 41)
N Valskis (CFC) (Points: 13.5)

Also Read | LaLiga Posts A Special Picture For Top-man Karim Benzema With A Hindi Song Caption

CFC vs ODS Dream11 Squad Details: 

Chennaiyin FC Squad Details

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Tondonba Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Anirudh Thapa, Dragos Firtulescu, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Nerijus Valskis

Odisha FC: 

Francisco Dorronsoro, Shubham Sarangi, Diawandou Diagne, Rana Gharami, Narayan Das, Vinit Rai, Marcos Tebar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Xisco Hernandez, Nandhakumar Sekar, Aridane Santana

Also Read | Chennaiyin FC Score 96th Minute Winner Against Hyderabad FC In A Thrilling ISL Game

Also Read | Sir Alex Ferguson And Ed Woodward Get Into A Heated Argument During United's PL Match

Published:
COMMENT
