CFC Vs ODS Dream11 Predictions, Match Updates And Probable XI

Chennaiyin FC host Odisha FC for their Matchday 6 clash in the Indian Super League 2019-20. Chennaiyin FC are currently on the ninth spot of the table with 1 win in 5 games and a total of 4 points to their name (D1 L3). John Gregory-side grabbed their first win of the season in a thriller of a contest against Hyderabad FC. Chennaiyin FC will expect to ride on their much-needed momentum when they will host Odisha in their next clash. The hosts have a very poor goal difference of (-6) as they have found the net just twice this season. They have conceded eight times. As for Odisha FC, they are on the sixth-spot of the ISL 2019-20 table with 1 win and 2 draws in five games (L2). They have a total of five points to their name with a GD of 0. The match is scheduled on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at 7:30 PM (IST) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

CFC vs ODS Dream11 Predictions

Goalkeeper

V Kaith (CFC) (Points: 18)

Defenders

C Javier (ODS) (Points: 20)

N Das (ODS) (Points: 22)

E Sabia (CFC) (Points: 19.5)

L Goian (CFC) (Points: 17.5)

Midfielders

M Tebar (ODS) (Points: 19)

X Hernandez (ODS) (Points: 32)

R Crivellaro (CFC) (Points: 19)

D Diagne (ODS) (Points: 18.5)

Forwards

A Santana (ODS) (Points: 41)

N Valskis (CFC) (Points: 13.5)

CFC vs ODS Dream11 Squad Details:

Chennaiyin FC Squad Details

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Tondonba Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Anirudh Thapa, Dragos Firtulescu, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Nerijus Valskis

Odisha FC:

Francisco Dorronsoro, Shubham Sarangi, Diawandou Diagne, Rana Gharami, Narayan Das, Vinit Rai, Marcos Tebar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Xisco Hernandez, Nandhakumar Sekar, Aridane Santana

