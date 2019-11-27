CFC Vs ODS Dream11 Predictions, Match Updates And Probable XI

Chennaiyin FC host Odisha FC for their Matchday 6 clash in the Indian Super League 2019-20. Chennaiyin FC are currently on the ninth spot of the table with 1 win in 5 games and a total of 4 points to their name (D1 L3). John Gregory-side grabbed their first win of the season in a thriller of a contest against Hyderabad FC. Chennaiyin FC will expect to ride on their much-needed momentum when they will host Odisha in their next clash. The hosts have a very poor goal difference of (-6) as they have found the net just twice this season. They have conceded eight times. As for Odisha FC, they are on the sixth-spot of the ISL 2019-20 table with 1 win and 2 draws in five games (L2). They have a total of five points to their name with a GD of 0. The match is scheduled on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at 7:30 PM (IST) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
Goalkeeper
V Kaith (CFC) (Points: 18)
Defenders
C Javier (ODS) (Points: 20)
N Das (ODS) (Points: 22)
E Sabia (CFC) (Points: 19.5)
L Goian (CFC) (Points: 17.5)
Midfielders
M Tebar (ODS) (Points: 19)
X Hernandez (ODS) (Points: 32)
R Crivellaro (CFC) (Points: 19)
D Diagne (ODS) (Points: 18.5)
Forwards
A Santana (ODS) (Points: 41)
N Valskis (CFC) (Points: 13.5)
Chennaiyin FC Squad Details
Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (GK), Lucian Goian, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Tondonba Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Anirudh Thapa, Dragos Firtulescu, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Nerijus Valskis
Odisha FC:
Francisco Dorronsoro, Shubham Sarangi, Diawandou Diagne, Rana Gharami, Narayan Das, Vinit Rai, Marcos Tebar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Xisco Hernandez, Nandhakumar Sekar, Aridane Santana
“A lot of credit for the player I am today goes to coach @JohnGregory77. He trusted me a lot in that title-winning season when he used me as a substitute." - @AnirudhThapa— Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) November 27, 2019
Namma wonder boy Thapa is the #WednesdayMotivation we needed!#AattamReloaded https://t.co/4yPg51bXEs
