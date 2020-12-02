Andre Schurrle And Mario Gotze Plan to Invest In CANNABIS Company With Rapper Will.i.am

Former Dortmund and Germany star Andre Schurrle is reportedly set to invest in a cannabis company along with ex-teammate Mario Gotze and rapper Will.i.am. It is believed that the 2014 World Cup winning duo are keen to work closely with the rapidly-growing marijuana company, Sanity Group. Schurrle hung up his boots earlier this summer and has already set his sights on his new venture by opting to place funds in the company, which was founded in 2018.

Andre Schurrle and Mario Gotze to invest in cannabis company Sanity Group?

According to reports from German news publication Bild, Andre Schurrle and Mario Gotze are set to enter a cannabis business venture along with rapper Will.i.am. The company - Sanity Group - founded in 2018 is based in Berlin, Germany, produces marijuana, which is legal in the country, for medicinal purposes. Reports claim that Schurrle and Gotze have also held initial talks with Sanity Group chief Finn Age Hansel about being ambassadors for the brand.

PSV midfielder Mario Gotze and his former teammate André Schürrle plan to become joint investors in the Sanity Group, a company that grows cannabis for medicinal reasons. (BILD) — Dutch Football (@FootballOranje_) December 1, 2020

The company has stated that the product they produce has been used to ease pain, relieve stress and anxiety and help recover from certain injuries. The startup is understood to have already raised £20 million from investors and is set to receive an injection of funds from a few top players in Germany as well. Lead singer for the Black Eyed Peas, Will.i.am is also keen on putting his funds into the rapidly-growing company, as per reports.

Andre Schurrle career and shock retirement

Schurrle shocked the football community with his retirement earlier this year, in July. The 30-year-old had stints at Mainz, Leverkusen, Chelsea, Wolfsburg, Dortmund, Fulham and Spartak Moscow. He won a Premier League title and League Cup with the Blues.

On an international level, Schurrle made 57 appearances and scored 22 goals for Germany. He provided Mario Gotze with the assist for the only goal in the FIFA 2014 World Cup final against Argentina.

Gotze, a former Germany and Borussia Dortmund teammate of Schurrle is now plying his trade at Dutch club PSV Eindhoven. The 28-year-old has won five Bundesliga titles, two with Dortmund and three with Bayern Munich. Gotze returned to Dortmund in 2016 before leaving the Black and Yellows earlier this summer. Gotze has made 63 appearances for Germany, scoring 17 times, but his most important one came against Argentina in the 2014 World Cup final.

Image Credits - Andre Schurrle, Black Eyed Peas Instagram