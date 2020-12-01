Ex-Barcelona Boss To Sue Club For Breach Of Contract, Claims To Have Received No Response

Former Barcelona boss Quique Setien has sensationally claimed that the Barcelona board hasn’t responded to his lawsuit, which was filed over a month ago. The 62-year-old had announced his intention to sue Barcelona in September after he claimed that the Spanish club failed to fulfil the terms of his contract. The Spanish coach was sacked after Barcelona’s humiliating 2-8 loss to Bayern Munich earlier this year and has now once again launched a scathing criticism of his former club.

Barcelona news: Former coach reveals club hasn’t cleared Setien contract

Speaking to COPE presenter Juanma Castano, Quique Setien explained that Barcelona haven’t offered him compensation, nor have they offered him anything else. According to Football Espana, the coach was sacked just eight months into his two-year deal and therefore can push for compensation over the subsequent loss of earnings. Making the same claims that he made in September, Setien explained that the Spanish club has not called him to tell him that he been sacked from the job.

LaLiga news: Setien only coach left to agree compensation with Barcelona board

Media reports suggest that the Spanish coach is unhappy with the amount of compensation offered by the club, and is willing to take the club to court after a bitter end to their association. Notably, Quique Setien’s backroom staff, namely Eder Sarabia, Fran Soto and Jon Pascua, have all reached agreements with Barcelona over their due compensation, despite being on the club’s payroll till November 6 of this year. In a statement released in September, the coach had disclosed the Setien contract situation.

Quique Setién (former Barcelona manager): "Barça haven't compensated me, nor have they offered me anything. They have not even called me to tell me that I was sacked." [cope via md] pic.twitter.com/Ys4ZwLR6qK — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 1, 2020

In the statement, Quique Setien had explained that the coach and his backroom staff were only informed about their removal a month after it actually took place. The coach wrote that despite multiple requests from them, they received the official communication via burofoax only a month later. At the time, Spanish publication AS had suggested that the coach is seeking as much as €4 million in compensation.

❗️ Former Barcelona coach Quique Setién has started a lawsuit against the club for breach of contract. [cat radio] pic.twitter.com/kCAgM3qA1F — barcacentre (@barcacentre) November 29, 2020

A possible lawsuit over the Setien contract could further compound the financial struggles Barcelona currently find themselves in. The Spanish club has been one of the worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with latest figures showing that the club registered a loss of £88 million loss, with debt as of June 2020 amounting to £440 million.

After lengthy discussions regarding wage cuts, the club finally announced on Friday that is has reached in principle an agreement that will allow them to trim the wage bill by a massive £109 million. Multiple media reports covering Barcelona’s financial situation had suggested that the wage cut was necessary to save the club from filing for bankruptcy in the near future.

