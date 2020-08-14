Juventus salaries Revealed As Cristiano Ronaldo Tops The List, Pirlo Earns A Mere €1.78m

New Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo has reportedly saved the club millions after it was revealed that the Italian accepted a comparatively minor wage upon taking up his new role at the helm. The Juventus wage bill reveals that only three players from the first-team squad earn less than the newly-appointed Pirlo. Unsurprisingly, five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list, earning nearly 18 times more than his new manager.

Juventus wage bill: Andrea Pirlo salary revealed

According to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport, Andrea Pirlo signed a contract with Juventus that will see him earn around €1.78million every year. The Italy great was picked to take charge of the Old Lady by club president Andrea Agnelli after Maurizio Sarri was given the boot last week. However, out of the 23 players in Juventus's first-team squad, only three earn less than new boss Pirlo. The three lowest earners at the Bianconeri are Merih Demiral (€1.76m), Gianluigi Buffon (€1.44m) and Carlo Pinsoglio (€0.22m).

Contento e orgoglioso di ricevere tanta stima e fiducia da @juventusfc.

Pronto per questa fantastica opportunità! 💪⚪️⚫️

.

I’m deeply pleased and honored to receive such respect and trust from Juventus.

Ready for this amazing opportunity! pic.twitter.com/5zTuLBq3XW — Andrea Pirlo (@Pirlo_official) August 9, 2020

Recently-sacked Sarri is expected to pocket around €29.95m as compensation from Juventus. The former Chelsea boss had initially signed a three-year deal with the Italian giants that would have seen him earn €5.55m per season. Pirlo's appointment as Juventus head coach came only nine days after he was appointed as the club's U-23s manager.

Cristiano Ronaldo salary at Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo to Barcelona rumours gather pace

At the top end of the list is Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo who earns a staggering €31m per year, nearly 18 times more than Pirlo and almost four times more than Matthijs de Ligt (€7.99m-per-year), who is second on the list. Ronaldo is one of the highest-paid athletes on the planet and according to Forbes, became the first player to cross the $1 billion mark through career earnings. Last week, several reports linked Ronaldo to Barcelona but his representatives slammed those claims as "rubbish and nonsense".

Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain is the third-highest earner (€7.4m per year) with the outgoing Miralem Pjanic earning the same as Higuain. Serie A MVP Paulo Dybala (€7.21m per year) is fifth on the list while midfielders Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot are on a similar €6.99m-per-year contract. Leonardo Bonucci, Wojciech Szczesny and Sami Khedira make up the top 10 with each player earning €6.43m per year.

Image credits - Cristiano / Andrea Pirlo Instagram