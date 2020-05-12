Andrea Rinaldi, Former Atalanta Youth Player, Dies At 19 After Suffering Brain Aneurysm

Serie A club Atalanta FC announced on Monday, May 11, that teenage midfielder Andrea Rinaldi passed away after suffering a brain aneurysm. Andrea Rinaldi, 19, was taken to the hospital after falling ill while training at home in Como on Friday. He passed away in the hospital in Varese. Atalanta mourned the death of the midfielder, who was at loan at Serie D side Legnano.

President Antonio Percassi and the whole Atalanta family offer Andrea #Rinaldi's relatives and A.C. #Legnano their deepest and most sincere condolences.

Ciao Andrea... — Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) May 11, 2020

Atalanta FC released an official statement that read, "President Antonio Percassi and the whole Atalanta family, deeply moved, send their most heartfelt sympathy to Andrea Rinaldi’s family members and A.C. Legnano for his passing. Just as on the pitch you were always the last to surrender, this time too, you fought with all your might not to fly away too soon. But that kind smile of yours will always remain alive in the heart of those who have had the good fortune to meet you. Goodbye Andrea."

A former Atalanta FC youth player, Andrea Rinaldi joined the Bergamo club at the age of 13 and featured in sides all the up to the Primavera (U-19). His major contributions at Atalanta include winning the Scudetto and the Supercoppa title with the club's U-17 side in 2016. He previously had loan spells at Imolese, Mezzolara before joining Legnano at the start of the current campaign. He played 23 times throughout the campaign, scoring once.

Loan club Legnano also paid an emotional tribute to Andrea Rinaldi, stating, "Legnano, the city and entire football universe, at all levels, today live on of their most upsetting days. Rinaldi, our warrior, has left us. An aneurysm snatched him in the prime of life, with a life ahead of him and with a career that promised bright goals. A sudden and shocking tragedy, impossible even to imagine."

Andrea Rinaldi death: Clubs across Europe mourn the tragic loss

We are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of AC Legnano player, Andrea Rinaldi. All our thoughts are with his family and loved ones



Apprendiamo con dolore la notizia della prematura scomparsa di Andrea Rinaldi. Il nostro pensiero va alla sua famiglia e a tutto l’AC Legnano — AC Milan (@acmilan) May 11, 2020

We at FC Barcelona join you in mourning the loss of Andrea Rinaldi. — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) May 11, 2020

FCA extends our condolences to Atalanta and Andrea's family and friends. This is a loss for the footballing world 💚 — FC Augsburg (@FCA_World) May 11, 2020

Heartbreaking news. Our thoughts are with you all.



Rest in peace Andrea. — Sevilla FC - #StayAtHome (@SevillaFC_ENG) May 11, 2020

