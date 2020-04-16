Man United Gains Praise From Gary Lineker For Lighting Up NHS At Old Trafford

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc in the UK resulting in the suspension of all sporting activities as the country is placed under lockdown. The National Health Service (NHS) has been at the forefront of the battle against the outbreak of coronavirus in the UK and tributes have flown for the organisation from Premier League greats Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Kenny Dalglish. After offering the NHS their support in an official statement last week, Man United have paid tribute to NHS staff by lighting up NHS at Old Trafford, a move which has drawn praise from the country's football legend, Gary Lineker.

NHS Coronavirus: Premier League giants Man United light up NHS at Old Trafford; Gary Lineker praises the 'nice touch'

13-time Premier League champions Man United have paid their tribute to the publicly-funded healthcare system of the UK by lighting up the NHS at Old Trafford. The letters 'N', 'H', and 'S' were lit up from the 'Manchester United' sign outside the stadium with the rest darkened. The other parts were lit in blue to match the colours of the NHS. Man United have already made donations to the healthcare service, while have also made vehicles available to assist with NHS courier operations. Former Tottenham star Gary Linker has praised Man United's gesture and posted the picture of the lit-up NHS at Old Trafford on his Instagram account.

NHS Coronavirus: Man United pledge their support to the National Health Service

Last week, Man United offered their support to the NHS in the wake of the coronavirus in the UK. The Premier League giants have offered more than 3,500 gifts from the Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust and the NHS Manchester Foundation Trust Charity to the NHS staff including the cleaners and backroom staff. Man United's stadium Old Trafford also has been put on the reserve list as a possible substitute blood donation centre, which may be launched later in the year as a response to a likely drop in blood donations during the coronavirus pandemic. Man United have offered 16 vehicles with volunteer drivers for NHS courier service while have distributed all their packed perishable goods stocked at Old Trafford to NHS staff.

