In a heated pre-season clash between Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr and Angel Di Maria’s Benfica, the Portuguese team thrashed the Saudi Arabian side 4-1. The solid return of the Argentine was worth watching as he opened up the scoring against the team of his former Real Madrid teammate with a wonderful goal. The FIFA World Cup winner recently signed a one-year deal with Benfica, where he started his career in Europe.

3 things you need to know

Angel di Maria is one of the players to play with both Lionel Messi and Ronaldo

Di Maria left Juventus for a return to Benfica

Di Maria has scored 162 goals and 253 assists in his career so far

Al Nassr vs Benfica: Angel Di Maria made a cheeky move on Cristiano Ronaldo

After 23 minutes, Angel Di Maria's brilliant move to break the tie involved skilfully slipping past the Al-Nassr defence and launching a great lobbed finish. Di Maria's goal served as motivation for Goncalo Ramos, a star performer at the FIFA 2022 World Cup, who went on to score a brace to increase Benfica's lead.

Even though Luis Castro's team got a goal back through Khalid Al Ghannam, it was in vain as Schjelderup's fourth goal gave the European team the victory they had so richly earned. In Benfica's 4-1 victory over Al Nassr, Angel Di Maria not only scored an incredible goal but also gave a moment of the match that made fans claim that the player did that cheeky move for his Argentine teammate Lionel Messi as both Messi and Di Maria won the World Cup last year.

He did that for Messi — Alya Vural (@zeydcarey) July 20, 2023

Angel Di Maria and Cristiano Ronaldo's on-field reunion was unquestionably memorable, with Di Maria's brilliance stealing the show and propelling Benfica to victory. The moment when Angel Di Maria took a beautiful touch over Cristiano Ronaldo showcasing his skill in front of the thousands of fans and giving his former Madrid teammate a night to forget..

Ángel Di María s'amuse 😵💫pic.twitter.com/cTxDiHIZQT — As Quinas 🇵🇹 (@AsQuinasOff) July 20, 2023

Al Nassr lost 2 matches since the past week

Al Nassr vs Benfica was the 2nd consecutive loss for the Middle East club as they recently lost to the La Liga side Celta Vigo by 5 goals to nil on Monday. Ronaldo and his Al-Nassr teammates will face a challenging test on July 25 against Ligue 1 heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain. Cristiano Ronaldo is already receiving criticism from football fans online. The La Liga club destroyed the Saudi Pro League team in which Ronaldo played for 45 minutes, and Marcelo Brozovic made his Al Nassr debut.