Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi play in SPL and MLS respectively, Image-Al Nassr, Inter Miami
Since the arrival of an international icon like Cristiano Ronaldo in January, the Saudi Pro League has become a dominant force in football. Top European athletes looking for fresh challenges and chances are drawn to the league. A day after Lionel Messi's arrival with Inter Miami was confirmed, Cristiano Ronaldo seemingly re-ignited the Messi vs Ronaldo debate, even though many players do not play in the top 5 European leagues and are nearing the end of their careers.
Al Nassr and Portugal National Team captain Cristiano Ronaldo claimed that the Saudi Pro League was superior to Major League Soccer. His comments quickly went viral, and some fans noticed he had revised his opinion of American football.
The Al-Nassr forward made headlines on Monday when he said that he had paved the way for famous players to move to the Middle East and that the Saudi Pro League was superior to Major League Soccer. Ronaldo remarked, "The Saudi League is better than the MLS."
Messi, who is Ronaldo's fiercest competitor, was introduced to the cheering Miami audience on Sunday night after signing a long-term contract with Inter Miami that lasts until the end of the 2025 MLS season. Following his contract with Paris Saint-Germain's conclusion at the end of June, the international player from Argentina relocated to the United States as a free agent. However, the comments from Ronaldo spiked a debate among the fans about which league's top XI could beat whom. Let's take a look at the best XI in both leagues.
After dominating the transfer market due to significant investments to attract Europe's top players to the Middle East, the Saudi Pro League's star-studded group looks very likely to defeat the best of MLS thus far this season. This shows that their fiscal balance has also helped them create a more formidable squad.