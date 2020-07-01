Angel Gomes' Heartfelt Message After Mason Greenwood Dedicates Goal To Outgoing Midfielder

Mason Greenwood got on the scoresheet in Manchester United's victory against Brighton & Hove Albion this week, after which he went on to dedicate his goal to departing teammate Angel Gomes. The young midfielder will not play for the Red Devils from next season with Greenwood paying his respect for the departing player. Angel Gomes has now sent out a heartfelt message for Greenwood.

Also Read | Manchester United youngster Angel Gomes set for exit after drawing interest from Chelsea

Man United vs Brighton highlights: Greenwood dedicates goal to Angel Gomes

Mason Greenwood gave Man United an early lead against Brighton, deceiving defender Lewis Dunk with his quick footwork before netting past Mat Ryan. The 18-year-old then celebrated by making an 'A' sign with fingers, hinting at Angel Gomes, who is a free agent now after failing to agree to a new contract with Man United.

Man United vs Brighton highlights: Angel Gomes responds to Greenwood

Angel Gomes took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message for Mason Greenwood. The attacking midfielder, who came through the ranks with Greenwood, posted the latter's celebratory image with a caption, "No words! I love you, bro. Special, special player, thanks for the dedicated goal." Angel Gomes has been linked with a move to Chelsea. However, manager Frank Lampard has denied any rumours about Angel Gomes moving to Stamford Bridge.

Also Read | Manchester United's Angel Gomes' video of spiritual healing goes viral; memes follow

Man United vs Brighton highlights: Bruno Fernandes scores twice

Apart from Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes scored a brace against Brighton to clinch an all-important three points for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Portuguese international scored a sensational strike from the edge of the penalty area with a brilliant Paul Pogba assist in the 29th minute. The midfielder scored once again in the 50th minute from a sublime Mason Greenwood cross, sealing the game in favour of the Red Devils.

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool Script Glory Out Of Fractured Fairytale As Inevitables Stand Tall

Man United vs Brighton highlights: Premier League standings

The victory for Man United against Brighton takes their tally to 52 points. The Red Devils occupy the fifth spot in the Premier League standings with six games left for Solskjaer to ensure a top-four finish with an aim to qualify for the Champions League next season. Man United will next host Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Saturday, July 4.

Also Read | Man United transfer news: Dortmund chief makes £104m-rated Jadon Sancho prediction

Image courtesy: Man United Twitter