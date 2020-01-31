Antoine Griezmann Turns Up At Camp Nou Wearing Lakers Jersey With Kobe Bryant's Name

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant passed away on Sunday (Monday IST). He was involved in a helicopter crash near Calabasas, California. The 41-year-old, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others (including the pilot), were heading for the Mamba Sports Academy when the tragic accident took place. Bryant's untimely death has sent shock waves across the sporting community with players honouring the basketball legend in various ways.

Kobe Bryant death: Antoine Griezmann honours the 'Black Mamba'

Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann paid tribute to Kobe Bryant on Thursday by showing up at the Camp Nou in a Los Angeles Lakers jersey with Bryant's name on the back. Griezmann put on a good performance for the Catalan side in their 5-0 win over Leganes in the Copa del Rey.

Antoine Griezmann arrived at Camp Nou wearing a Kobe Bryant jersey 💜 💛



(via @FCBarcelona)

Several superstars including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Antoine Griezmann's Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi paid tribute to Kobe Bryant. Ronaldo took to Instagram to pay his condolences to the Bryant family.

Sergio Ramos wears Kobe Bryant's USA nation team jersey as Real Madrid paid tribute to Kobe with a minute's silence in training. pic.twitter.com/6JYxvj9dLL — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) January 27, 2020

Kobe Bryant death: Antoine Griezmann, Messi put on a show vs Leganes

Luis Suarez's injury gave an opportunity to Antoine Griezmann to showcase his skills at No. 9 for Barcelona. The French attacker impressed with his link-up play and also opened the scoring for Barcelona early in the game. Additionally, Lionel Messi scored a second-half brace. Clement Lenglet and Arthur added one goal each to round-off a dominating win for Barcelona on Thursday night. Barcelona will be back in the LaLiga on Sunday night (Monday IST) for their clash against Levante.

