Antoine Griezmann Net Worth, Salary And His Thoughts On Real Madrid

Antoine Griezmann is one of the most popular football players in the world who gained widespread popularity after signing with Atletico Madrid in 2014. The club helped him blossom into one of Europe’s top forwards before Barcelona paid the €120 million ($135 million) buyout clause to release him from Atletico Madrid.

Antoine Griezmann net worth

Antoine Griezmann has a net worth that currently stands at an estimated $60 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth.

Antoine Griezmann salary

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Antoine Griezmann has an annual salary which is roughly valued around $27 million, as of 2019, making him one of the 10 highest-paid football players in the world.

El Clasico: Antoine Griezmann on facing long-time rivals Real Madrid

Antoine Griezmann has had a long history with Real Madrid following his illustrious tenure with Atletico Madrid. In an interview with Tribal Football, Griezmann shared his thoughts on the upcoming showdown, ahead of the first El Clasico of the 2019-20 season. Explaining what it means to play against Real Madrid, he said that it is not something out of the ordinary and that Los Blancos are just an opponent that they are fighting for the top spot with. He added that while playing for Atletico Madrid, any game against Real Madrid was very important for the fans, it was a derby then and now it is El Clasico. He concluded by saying that his team will do everything in their power to come out victorious. Antoine Griezmann has also led Atletico Madrid to the 2018 UEFA Super Cup during his last outing with the club last year against Real Madrid.

Barcelona are gearing up to take on Real Madrid with both sides having slipped up in their most recent outings. Barcelona were held to a 2-2 draw against Real Sociedad on Matchday 17 of LaLiga 2019-20, whereas Madrid failed to capitalise the following day resulting in a 1-1 draw against Valencia.

