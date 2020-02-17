Antoine Griezmann Spill Beans On His Relationship With Barcelona Teammate Lionel Messi

After Barcelona’s recent victory against Getafe in LaLiga, striker Antoine Griezmann spoke about his relationship with captain Lionel Messi. The French international has claimed that his relationship with Messi has improved in the past few weeks despite initial reports of a conflict between the two superstars.

Also Read | Antoine Griezmann was banned from FIFA 15 for trying to purchase Ultimate Team coins

Griezmann Messi relationship: France international speaks on Barcelona captain

While speaking to the media after the game, Antoine Griezmann revealed that his relationship with Lionel Messi will further improve in the coming days. He claimed that he is still in the process of learning the movements of his teammates despite being at the club for seven months.

Also Read | Antoine Griezmann reveals his anguish on UCL penalty miss against Real Madrid

Griezmann-Messi relationship: The striker enjoys playing with Barcelona captain

Antoine Griezmann secured a move to the defending LaLiga champions in the previous summer for a reported fee of €120 million. He has now claimed that he enjoys playing alongside Lionel Messi. He also disclosed that he was happy at Barcelona and his family loved staying in the city.

Lionel Messi Barcelona fallout: Superstar at loggerheads with the club

Lionel Messi has been at loggerheads with Barcelona due to the recent controversy surrounding Eric Abidal's comments on certain players of the squad. Messi had openly lashed out at Abidal and he had also threatened to leave the club if president Josep Bartomeu did not resign from his post.

Also Read | Barca hit by Lionel Messi's goal drought as they remain in race to clinch La Liga title

Antoine Griezmann scores against Getafe for Barcelona

Antoine Griezmann scored the first goal of the night in the 33rd minute when he successfully netted into the post from an amazing Lionel Messi assist. Sergi Roberto doubled the lead for the Catalans six minutes later from a delightful cross from Junior Firpo.

However, Getafe did not bow down without a fight. Getafe striker Angel Rodriguez scored a stunner, 16 yards away from the post in the 66th minute. The match ended in Barcelona’s favour as the defending LaLiga champions stay put on the second spot of the points table. They are trailing by a point to Real Madrid. Barcelona will next play against Eibar on Saturday.

Also Read | Karim Benzema and Antoine Griezmann's release clause is higher than that of Messi and Bale