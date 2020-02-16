Barca Hit By Lionel Messi's Goal Drought As They Remain In Race To Clinch La Liga Title

After a surprising exit from the Copa Del Rey, Barcelona still remains in a tight race with Real Madrid to clinch the La Liga title. However, star performer Lionel Messi has been experiencing an unusual drought as he has failed to find the back of the net for four consecutive matches now.

This is the first time that the Ballon d'Or winner has gone goalless for so long in the La Liga since January 2014. Considered as one of the best players ever, apart from Getafe, Messi has failed to score against Valencia, Levante and Real Betis.

In Saturday's 2-1 win over Getafe, Messi failed to score even though he assisted Antoine Griezmann, who scored for the first time for Barcelona this year. A win against Getafe has levelled Barcelona with table toppers Real Madrid in the La Liga standings with both bagging 52 points in their bag so far.

Earlier, Barcelona exited from the Copa Del Rey as they faced defeat against Athletic Bilbao by 1-0. Arch-rivals Real Madrid also exited from the Copa Del Rey on the same day after they were stunned by Real Sociedad.

READ | Andres Iniesta Gives Reminder Of His Barcelona Days With Genius Assist For Vissel Kobe

Jordi Alba hobbles off the field

Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba hobbled off in the 20th minute of the Spanish champions' La Liga game against Getafe on Saturday with an apparent right thigh injury. The 30-year-old left the field wincing in pain and was replaced by Junior Firpo.

It is the third injury for the Spain international this season, having spent two spells on the sidelines with injuries to his left thigh. Quique Setien's Barca visit Napoli in their Champions League last-16 first leg on February 25, before the return game on March 18. The Catalans led their third-placed opponents 2-0 at half-time at the Camp Nou.

READ | Karim Benzema And Antoine Griezmann's Release Clause Is Higher Than That Of Messi And Bale

Messi to leave Barcelona?

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has made up his mind on his future at the club amid the on-going controversy at Camp Nou. According to Sky Sports, Messi has decided that he will continue at his boyhood club. He is tied with the Catalans until 2021.

Lionel Messi was involved in a controversy with club president Josep Bartomeu and sporting director Eric Abidal. There were rumours of the Argentine looking to secure a move away from Camp Nou at the end of the current season. However, the player has now made up his mind to stay at the club and is also negotiating to extend his stay.

READ | Lionel Messi, Power Politics Threaten To Plunge Barcelona's Season Into Crisis

READ | Barcelona Drop Plans To Sign Willian Jose As Ousmane Dembele Replacement

Image Credit: AP