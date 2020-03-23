Barcelona To Exploit FIFA Rule In Bid To Sign PSG Superstar Neymar: Report

Spanish giants Barcelona are hoping to re-sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar Jr in the summer transfer window. The Brazilian left Barcelona to join the Ligue 1 giants in 2017 for a world record transfer fee of £198 million. However, he has been frequently linked with a return to Barcelona since last season.

Neymar contract: Barcelona exploit FIFA rule?

According to ESPN, Barcelona could well get their hands on their former superstar if Neymar invokes Article 17 of FIFA’s transfer regulations. Article 17 was formulated in 2001 by the European Commission. The commission had threatened to override the transfer system within the European Union because it undermined players’ freedom of movement compared to other workers.

Barcelona exploit FIFA rule? Article 17 to be invoked

According to Article 17, players are free to give up on their contracts without just cause, once their three-year protection period comes to an end. In 2006, Hearts defender Andy Webster left the Scottish side to join Premier League side Wigan Athletic after he decided to invoke Article 17.

Neymar contract runs until 2021

According to reports, Barcelona could replicate Webster’s act this summer when they attempt to bid for Neymar. The Brazilian superstar’s contract with PSG runs until 2021. This implies that Neymar could leave the Parisians as a free agent if he does not extend his contract before 2021.

Neymar contract: PSG star unhappy at PSG

Neymar joined PSG in 2017 from Barcelona after stating that he aimed to win the Ballon d’Or and the Champions League with the Parisians. However, since his move to the French capital, there have been reports of the winger being unhappy at the Parc des Princes. The 28-year-old even hinted at his intention of re-joining Barcelona last summer. However, the deal failed to materialise.

Neymar contract: Player's injury-prone stint with PSG

Neymar has had a difficult injury-prone stint with PSG. Since his move to France, the Brazilian has made just 80 appearances. During this period, he has also netted 69 goals in all.

