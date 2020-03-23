The Debate
Cristiano Ronaldo's Mother Discharged From Hospital After Suffering Stroke Few Weeks Ago

Football News

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo's mother Dolores Aveiro has been discharged from the hospital after she suffered a stroke a few weeks back in Madeira, Portugal.

Written By Minaam Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Cristiano Ronaldo mother

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother Dolores Aveiro has been discharged from the hospital. Aveiro was rushed to the hospital after she suffered a stroke on March 3. Ronaldo had to fly down to Madeira, Portugal in the midst of his Juventus training schedule to be with his ailing mother.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo mother recovering well, thanks fans for their prayers on Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo mother hospital update: Dolores Aveiro discharged

According to Portuguese daily Record, Dolores Aveiro has returned home after being admitted to the hospital two weeks ago. She is now staying with her son Cristiano Ronaldo, his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their kids. Earlier, Cristiano Ronaldo took to Twitter to express his gratitude to the fans. Dolores Aveiro is reported to have a history of medical issues. She was diagnosed with cancer twice previously. It was also reported that the Portuguese international even donated £100,000 to construct a cancer unit where his mother was treated.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo confirms mother in 'stable' condition after being rushed to hospital

Cristiano Ronaldo mother hospital update: Dolores Aveiro expresses gratitude

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maria Dolores (@doloresaveiroofficial) on

Previously while in the hospital, Dolores Aveiro issued a statement to keep the fans updated on her health. In a social media post, she claimed that she was keeping well. Dolores Aveiro also thanked her family, friends as well as the medical staff.

Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine: Winger back in Madeira

Cristiano Ronaldo has been staying in Madeira for the past two weeks. The 35-year-old winger had to return to his hometown fearing the growing number of cases of the coronavirus pandemic in Italy. Italy has emerged as the worst affected country by the pandemic in the world.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo mother rushed to hospital after suffering stroke: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine: Three Juventus players test positive for coronavirus

Three Juventus players tested positive for coronavirus over the last two weeks. Juventus, in three separate statements, confirmed that Daniele Rugani, Blaise Matuidi and Paulo Dybala have contracted the life-threatening virus. The club was quick to grant permission to Cristiano Ronaldo to return to Madeira. It is reported that the Portuguese international has bought an island in the Pacific ocean to undergo self-quarantine along with his family.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo hilariously mocks Lyon defender Marcelo for time-wasting, Watch video

