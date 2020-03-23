Cristiano Ronaldo's Mother Discharged From Hospital After Suffering Stroke Few Weeks Ago

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother Dolores Aveiro has been discharged from the hospital. Aveiro was rushed to the hospital after she suffered a stroke on March 3. Ronaldo had to fly down to Madeira, Portugal in the midst of his Juventus training schedule to be with his ailing mother.

Dolores Aveiro discharged

According to Portuguese daily Record, Dolores Aveiro has returned home after being admitted to the hospital two weeks ago. She is now staying with her son Cristiano Ronaldo, his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their kids. Earlier, Cristiano Ronaldo took to Twitter to express his gratitude to the fans. Dolores Aveiro is reported to have a history of medical issues. She was diagnosed with cancer twice previously. It was also reported that the Portuguese international even donated £100,000 to construct a cancer unit where his mother was treated.

Thank you for all your messages of support for my mum. She is currently stable and recovering in hospital. Me and my family would like to thank the medical team looking after her, and kindly ask that we are all given some privacy at this time. — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 3, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo mother hospital update: Dolores Aveiro expresses gratitude

Previously while in the hospital, Dolores Aveiro issued a statement to keep the fans updated on her health. In a social media post, she claimed that she was keeping well. Dolores Aveiro also thanked her family, friends as well as the medical staff.

Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine: Winger back in Madeira

Cristiano Ronaldo has been staying in Madeira for the past two weeks. The 35-year-old winger had to return to his hometown fearing the growing number of cases of the coronavirus pandemic in Italy. Italy has emerged as the worst affected country by the pandemic in the world.

Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine: Three Juventus players test positive for coronavirus

Three Juventus players tested positive for coronavirus over the last two weeks. Juventus, in three separate statements, confirmed that Daniele Rugani, Blaise Matuidi and Paulo Dybala have contracted the life-threatening virus. The club was quick to grant permission to Cristiano Ronaldo to return to Madeira. It is reported that the Portuguese international has bought an island in the Pacific ocean to undergo self-quarantine along with his family.

