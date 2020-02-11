Paul Pogba Recovers From Injury, Likely To Play Against Chelsea On February 17: Report

Paul Pogba has been a no-show for Manchester United so far in the Premier League 2019-20 season. The French midfielder first got injured during Manchester United's Matchday 7 clash against Arsenal. The injury kept Paul Pogba out for 10 games as the midfielder was recovering in different parts of the world.

He then finally made a short cameo against Watford as he came on in as a substitute. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer played Paul Pogba in Manchester United's clash against Newcastle, in which the 26-year-old featured for 45 minutes before he picked up an injury again.

Paul Pogba can feature against Chelsea

Paul Pogba has missed six Premier League games since then. But it looks like Paul Pogba is all set to make his comeback against Chelsea in Gameweek 26. As reported by Sky Sports, Paul Pogba has almost recovered from his ankle injury and can feature for Manchester United in their upcoming fixtures. Manchester United have been suffering through a major injury crisis this season.

Players like Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford are currently out of action due to their respective injuries. The return of Paul Pogba can be a huge boost for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to lift their miserable season so far.

Manchester United are currently on the seventh spot of the Premier League 2019-20 points table. They have managed to bag a total of 35 points this season with 9 wins and 8 draws (Draws 8). Manchester United have just won once in their last five Premier League games. They have a goal difference of 7 and will face Chelsea on Saturday, February 17, 2020.

