Manchester United: Evra Recalls Sir Alex Ferguson's Inspiring Speech Before 2008 CL Final

Sir Alex Ferguson defined everything that Manchester United stood for. The legendary manager made Manchester United globally famous. Sir Alex Ferguson became Manchester United's manager in 1986. He went on to manage the side for 27 years. Manchester United were ruling the English top-tier league under Sir Alex Ferguson and there was no stopping them. Manchester United won 13 Premier League titles, 5 FA Cups and 2 UEFA Champions League trophies under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Former Manchester United player Patrice Evra has an interesting story about how Sir Alex Ferguson motivated them before their 2008 Champions League final against Chelsea. The story is about how Sir Alex Ferguson made his team understand what they stand for. Evra added that all the players were left inspired at the end of Sir Alex Ferguson's speech. Have a look.

The reason why Patrice Evra loves football

Patrice Evra recalls Sir Alex Ferguson's inspiring dressing room speech before the 2008 Champions League final.



I love this game. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Ucryy0ZIt2 — Devils of United 🔰 (@DevilsOfUnited) February 6, 2020

Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea

Cristiano Ronaldo drew first blood as he opened the account for Manchester United in the 27th minute. However, Frank Lampard cancelled out Ronaldo's goal with his strike in the 45th minute. The match went to extra time. Both the teams failed to capitalize in the extra 30 minutes which took the match into penalties. Manchester United downed Chelsea in the penalties and they won 6-5 in Moscow to become the European champions that season. United goalkeeper Edwin van der Saar took home the Man of the Match trophy for his performance.

Photo: Patrice Evra with Sir Bobby Charlton and Sir Alex Ferguson this evening #mulive [ig patrice.evra] pic.twitter.com/7mcXDiWHDB — utdreport (@utdreport) December 12, 2019

