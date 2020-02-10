Jose Mourinho Explains The Simple Reason Behind His Decision To Go Bald

Jose Mourinho always manages to make the headlines. The 'Special One' recently decided to go bald. His new look came as a surprise to all his fans. However, Jose Mourinho is carrying the look with great finesse and is looking dapper. Jose Mourinho has explained the reason behind shaving his head and it's quite simple.

Also Read | Zinedine Zidane Backs His Team Selection In Copa Del Rey Clash Against Real Sociedad

Jose Mourinho on his new haircut:

"Sometimes I like to do it, sometimes I like to feel the cold weather and change a little bit. But this time, not the case. I fell asleep then woke up, my hair looks so bad so I told him please bring the number one," he said in an interview with Sky Sports.

Also Read | Premier League Top Scorers 2019-20: Jamie Vardy, Sergio Aguero Lead The Race

Jose Mourinho has contradicted one of his statements which he made about Pep Guardiola in 2014. Jose Mourinho, while talking about Guardiola in 2014, stated, "If you enjoy what you are doing, you don't lose your hair. He's got a bald head. Guardiola doesn't enjoy football."

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus Teammate Blaise Matuidi Can't Stop Raving About His Abs

Jose Mourinho speaking in 2014 about Pep Guardiola: "If you enjoy what you are doing, you don't lose your hair. He's got bald head. Guardiola doesn't enjoy football."



Jose Mourinho today: pic.twitter.com/qFbafkzjm3 — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) February 7, 2020

Also Read | Edinson Cavani's Reason For Not Joining Chelsea Or Man United Revealed By His Mother

Jose Mourinho recently stated that he is happy with his decision to join Spurs. He admitted that the job is going to be difficult but he is optimistic about it. Jose Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino who was having a horror season as the Spurs head coach.

Tottenham are currently on the sixth spot of the Premier League 2019-20 points table with a game in hand. They will next face Aston Villa on Matchday 26 of the Premier League 2019-20. They are just four points away from fourth-placed Chelsea. For sure, their goal will be to book a Champions League spot for next season.