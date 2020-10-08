Antonin Panenka Rushed Into Intensive Care Aged 71 After Contracting Coronavirus

Antonin Panenka, the legend behind the famous ‘Panenka’ penalty has been rushed to the hospital ‘in serious condition’. The news was disclosed by Antonin Panenka’s former club Bohemians 1905. The 71-year-old was taken into intensive care after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Panenka COVID-19 news confirmed by former club

Antonín Panenka was taken to the ICU hospital today in a serious condition, where he is connected to the devices. There is no comment on his condition yet. Fight, Tondo, fight! Thinking of you, Tondo! 💚 https://t.co/J1HEbDJ14f — Bohemians 1905 Eng (@bohemians1905GB) October 7, 2020

Bohemians 1905 took to Twitter to share the Antonin Panenka health update. While the handle first revealed that the 71-year-old has been rushed to the hospital in serious condition where he is connected to devices, it was later revealed that the legend has tested positive for coronavirus. The team also announced that there is no additional information on his condition yet, as they prayed for Antonin Panenka’s health. The club also tweeted that they will not be commenting any more on the state of Antonin Panenka’s health.

When was the Panenka penalty invented?

Antonin Panenka is famous for his unique penalty-taking style, which has been named the ‘Panenka’ in his honour. The Panenka penalty is a special penalty in which footballer gently chips the ball towards the centre of the goal, instead of targeting any of the sides. The resultant penalty is known for deceiving the goalkeepers, as the 'keepers commit to one of the sides while the ball is deftly chipped towards the centre of the goal.

It was Antonin Panenka who invented the special penalty, first presenting it to the world during the 1976 European Championship final. Panenka successfully attempted the chipped penalty when he beat West Germany goalkeeper Sepp Maier, as the Czechoslovakian national team claimed the title that year.

To this day, the 1976 European Championship final win courtesy of the Panenka penalty remains its only major title victory. While the Panenka penalty is known for being risky, several plays have attempted it over the years. Notably, several great footballers like Zinedine Zidane, Sergio Ramos and Andrea Pirlo have successfully mastered the Panenka.

Fans react to Panenka health news

After the Prague based club confirmed the Panenka coronavirus news on Twitter, a legion of fans reacted to the development. Football fans prayed for the legendary footballer’s good health, as they hoped that the 71-year-old recovers from the illness. Several others also called the footballer a penalty-taking legend, as they shared clips of his iconic 1976 Panenka penalty.

