Liverpool Players Testing Positive For COVID-19: Shaqiri Joins Thiago, Mane On COVID List

Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri has become the third player to test positive for coronavirus at the club. On Tuesday, the Swiss Football Federation broke the news about the 28-year-old testing positive for COVID-19. Earlier this week, Liverpool star forward Sadio Mane tested positive for the virus only a week after it was revealed that new signing Thiago Alcantara had also contracted the same.

Liverpool attacker Xherdan Shaqiri travelled to his homeland on Monday, ahead of Switzerland's friendly Croatia and UEFA Nations League games against Spain and Germany. Shaqiri was in line to feature for the Swiss national team for the first time in over a year but the winger's wait to play for his country will be extended further after a positive coronavirus test. On Tuesday, just a day after Shaqiri arrived at a team hotel, the Swiss Football Federation confirmed that the Liverpool star tested positive for COVID-19 and is set to spend time in quarantine.

Xherdan Shaqiri ist positiv auf Covid-19 getestet worden. In Absprache mit der Gesundheitsbehörde befindet er sich in Isolation. https://t.co/TW8M1nobvP pic.twitter.com/vOjkqmD7Gz — 🇨🇭 Nati (@SFV_ASF) October 6, 2020

Switzerland will play the friendly against Croatia on Wednesday, October 7, and then face Spain and Germany for their UEFA Nations League games on October 10 and October 13 respectively. However, Shaqiri will not be included in the Switzerland squad for all three games. The Liverpool star is set to spend a period in quarantine before returning to action on the pitch. Shaqiri last played for Switzerland in the Nations League finals in June 2019.

Shaqiri's COVID-19 positive test is the third among the Liverpool squad. Towards the end of last month, Liverpool confirmed that their new signing, Thiago Alcantara, tested positive for coronavirus and had to miss the league games against Arsenal and Aston Villa after his splendid 45-minute debut against Chelsea. While Thiago spent time in quarantine, Liverpool star Sadio Mane also contracted the virus.

The Senegalese took to Instagram to reveal that he was showing "mild symptoms" but was still doing "fine". Mane has been one of Liverpool's best players this season, scoring thrice in three league games already but missed Liverpool's 2-7 humiliating defeat against Aston Villa on Sunday as he remained in quarantine. Despite the current international break, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is bound to have some fears over three of his players testing positive for coronavirus in just over a week, as the Reds aim to retain their Premier League title in an intense season.

