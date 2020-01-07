Antonio Conte Takes A Dig At Romelu Lukaku's Critics And Replies To Fabio Capello

Inter Milan held their top spot in the Serie A 2019-20 points table with a comfortable 3-1 win against Napoli. Romelu Lukaku bagged a brace to help his side dominate Napoli. The Belgian striker has been in top form since the time he joined the Italian-based team after a move from Manchester United. He has already scored 14 goals in 18 games so far. He has played a crucial role in Inter Milan's success this season. Milan's coach Antonio Conte slammed Lukaku's critics after Napoli's game.

Antonio Conte didn't hold back

Antonio Conte stated that he had heard a lot of criticism about Lukaku when he first joined Inter Milan from Manchester United. The boss added that critics were calling him a 'donkey', but everyone is speaking highly of him now. According to Antonio Conte, he always believed that Lukaku was a rough diamond that needed work. "Lautaro Martinez is the same. These lads are 26 and 22 years old, they are still young. I wanted Romelu very strongly when I was at Chelsea, even back at Juventus. I wanted him, now I can get to work on polishing the diamond," stated Conte.

🙏 | ＧＯＯＤ ＮＩＧＨＴ



What a way to kick off 2⃣0⃣2⃣0⃣... 💫



As always, thank you for your superb support, #InterFans! 👏



FOREVER AND ALWAYS, #FORZAINTER! 🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/8sGTqbtZLL — Inter (@Inter_en) January 6, 2020

Antonio Conte also replied to Fabio Capello who claimed that Inter Milan were focusing on the counter-attack. Conte stated that he doesn't think that Inter defended and went on the counter. "I hear people always saying we play counter-attacking football, but this is a side that knows what it has to do every time it is in possession. We play knowing fully well everything we have to do at any moment of the match," said Conte.

