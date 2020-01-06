Thibaut Courtois Is Leading The Race For The Zamora Trophy This Season, Ahead Of Jan Oblak

Thibaut Courtois made a dream move to Real Madrid after a long spell at Chelsea last season. The 27-year-old keeper's start at Real Madrid was not smooth but he has pierced his way to the top again.

Courtois has now kept three consecutive clean sheets and has saved 26 of the last 28 shots he has faced. The Belgian conceded seven goals in the first seven LaLiga games. In the next ten games, he has allowed only two.

Thibaut Courtois has found his mojo back

Courtois has only conceded nine goals in 16 games with an average of just 0.56 per game. The former Chelsea goalkeeper is in top contention for the Zamora Trophy this year. Next to Courtois is Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak who has an average of 0.63 goals per game.

Courtois can become the first Los Blancos' keeper to lift the award since Iker Casillas in 2007-08. Casillas, in the 07-08 season, only allowed 32 goals in 36 games. However, Thibaut has won the prestigious award twice during his spell at Atletico Madrid in the year 2013 and 2014.

Courtois won the Man of the Match award in Real Madrid's first LaLiga game of the new decade. The keeper after winning the award stated, “The defensive and goalkeeping work has been very good, that helps us to win."

He further talked about Real Madrid's Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Valencia and said, “We are ready, everyone feels good. We’re going for the first title of the season.”

