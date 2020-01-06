Cristiano Ronaldo Has Failed To Score From A Free-kick In Two Years

Cristiano Ronaldo is considered to be one of the best goal scorers in the world. The former Real Madrid superstar has a knack of finding the back of the net irrespective of any situation. However, the Portuguese skipper has not scored a single free-kick goal in the past two years of club football. Ronaldo's last goal from a free-kick came against Gremio in Club World Cup while he was still playing for Real Madrid. Since that time, Ronaldo has struggled to find the back of the net via a free-kick and that's not a good sign for a player of CR7's calibre.

Has Cristiano Ronaldo lost his techniques?

To put it in a more precise way, Cristiano has not scored a free-kick goal since 748 days, 17,952 hours and 1,077,120 minutes. That's a ridiculous amount of time for a player like Cristiano who is known for his long-range goal scoring abilities. However, Ronaldo has scored from free-kicks while playing for Portugal. This includes the iconic equalizer against Spain in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

A year ago today, this happened.

Only player on Earth to score a hattrick vs Spain NT.

Juventus have a bunch of set-piece experts in the name of Miralem Pjanic, Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo. Even Maurizio Sarri spoke about this earlier and said that he has left the decision of taking set-pieces to the players. “The free-kicks? We have two right-footed options on the pitch: him [Pjanic] and Ronaldo. So they will have to decide among themselves who takes them, as happens in just about any other side. Cristiano has been close to scoring using this way, as we saw above. Perhaps it won’t take too long before we see him celebrating his first free-kick goal with Juventus," Sarri told ESPN.

During his Real Madrid days

