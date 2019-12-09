Jamshedpur Vs Chennaiyin: Antonio Iriondo Worried About Chennaiyin FC's Unpredictability

Jamshedpur FC will next play Chennaiyin FC for their Matchday 7 clash in ISL 2019-20. Jamshedpur are currently on the 4th spot of the points table with 3 wins and 11 points in 6 games. As for the Chennai-based team, they are at the 9th position with just 1 win in 6 games and a total of 5 points to their name. Chennaiyin FC recently replaced their former manager John Gregory with Owen Coyle. Jamshedpur FC's head coach, Antonio Iriondo, while speaking in a pre-match press conference stated that his side always looks forward to clinching a victory in every match they play.

Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Antonio Iriondo's views about the clash

Antonio Iriondo, when asked about Chennaiyin FC's change in manager, stated that Jamshedpur FC are not sure about how the opposition are going to play under their new manager. However, Iriondo expects his side to perform well in the clash and get the required 3 points from it. The Spaniard confirmed that Sergio Castel will be out of the squad for the Chennai clash as the striker is still recovering from the injury he picked up during their match against NorthEast United FC. Iriondo confirmed that whoever performs the best in the training will get a chance to replace Castel and feature for Jamshedpur against Chennai. The 66-year-old gave a positive injury update about their Spanish midfielders Piti, who is out of action since the international break.

Antonio Iriondo stated that Piti is back in training but his inclusion in the match is yet to be decided. While talking about Jamshedpur's struggles with injuries, Iriondo expressed that he will continue to trust his players and how they have been training throughout the week. He added that he is very happy with Jamshedpur's situation at this point in the league. Antonio Iriondo stated that they have lost some of their important players but the team is getting good results as well. According to Iriondo, when teams lose an important player for five matches in short leagues like the ISL, it does create a few problems. Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC will be played on December 9, 2019, at 7:30 PM at the JRD Tata Sports Complex.

Ready to unfurl your flags and cheer, Jamshedpur?



We are battle-ready for tonight!#JamKeKhelo #JFCCFC pic.twitter.com/LZ3QRtXvR4 — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) December 9, 2019

