West Ham Vs Arsenal Live Streaming Details, Preview, Schedule And All Match Details

Arsenal will next play West Ham United with a hope to bag some valuable three points to lift their faceless season so far. The North London giants have not won a single game in their last 7 Premier League clashes. Unai Emery got sacked in the process and former Arsenal player Freddie Ljungberg got appointed as the interim manager. The change of managers has not been fruitful for the Gunners as they have managed to bag only 1 point in two games under Ljungberg. Arsenal, who are on the 11th spot, will fight against the 16th-placed West Ham United. A win in the match can see Arsenal move up to a possible 8th place on the table.

West Ham vs Arsenal Match Preview

West Ham won their last home game against Arsenal in the Premier League 2018-19 season but the Hammers have never won back-to-back home games against the Gunners since 1984. Arsenal have won more Premier League away games against West Ham (12) than they have won against any side (Everton 12, Aston Villa 12). The Gunners have only been on the winning side twice in their last 12 away London derbies in the Premier League (Draws 4, Losses 6). West Ham will enter the match with two consecutive home defeats. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been directly involved in 10 goals in Arsenal's last 10 Premier League London derbies (8 goals, 2 assists). However, Aubameyang has failed to score in his last three games against West Ham.

💬 "We didn't show up in the first half... We look very short on confidence. That's something we need to talk about."



Freddie's honest assessment of #ARSBHA 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 5, 2019

West Ham vs Arsenal: Match Schedule

Competition: Premier League 2019-20 Date and Time: Monday night (1:30 AM IST, Tuesday), December 9, 2019 Venue: London Stadium Where to Watch: Star Sports Network and Hotstar Premium

Getting set for #WHUARS 📸



Here's who trained ahead of West Ham 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 8, 2019

