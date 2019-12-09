WHU Vs ARS Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Match Details

West Ham United host Arsenal for their Matchday 16 clash in the English Premier League 2019-20 season. Arsenal are currently on the 11th spot of the points table with 4 wins in 15 games and a total of 19 points to their name (Draws 7, Losses 4). Arsenal have failed to win a single game in their last 5 games with three draws and two losses. The North-London based club parted ways with Unai Emery and after the introduction of former player Freddie Ljungberg, things still don't look too bright for Arsenal.

Under their interim manager, Freddie Ljungberg, Arsenal have played two games and have bagged only one point. The Gunners have a negative goal difference of (-2). As for West Ham United, they are on the 16th spot of the table with 4 wins in 15 games (Losses 7, Draws 4). They have a total of 16 points in the season with a negative goal difference of (-8). The match is scheduled for Monday, December 9, 2019 (1:30 AM IST Tuesday) at London Stadium. Here's the WHU vs ARS Dream11 prediction.

Also Read | Gareth Bale Takes Another Dig At Critics; Practices His Golf Swing

WHU vs ARS Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper

B Leno (ARS) (Points: 46)

Defenders

A Cresswell (WHU) (Points: 41)

R Fredericks (WHU) (Points: 32.5)

I Diop (WHU) (Points: 21.5)

H Bellerin (ARS) (Points: 3.5)

Midfielders

F Anderson (WHU) (Points: 26.5)

M Ozil (ARS) (Points: 24)

M Guendouzi (ARS) (Points: 44.5)

Forwards

P Aubameyang (ARS) (Points: 93.5)

A Lacazette (ARS) (Points: 39.5)

S Haller (WHU) (Points: 22)

Also Read | Lionel Messi Bags Another Honour; Is The LaLiga Player Of The Month For November

WHU vs ARS Dream11 Team (Full Squad)

WHU vs ARS Dream11: West Ham United

Lukasz Fabianski, Roberto, Aaron Cresswell, Fabián Balbuena, Pablo Zabaleta, Angelo Ogbonna, Issa Diop, Arthur Masuaku, Andriy Yarmolenko, Felipe Anderson, Manuel Lanzini, Carlos Sánchez, Mark Noble, Pablo Fornals, Jack Wilshere, Ryan Fredericks, Michail Antonio, Declan Rice, Robert Snodgrass, Sébastian Haller, Albian Ajeti

Also Read | "Eden Hazard Is The Michael Jordan Of Football," Says Belgium Manager Roberto Martinez

WHU vs ARS Dream11: Arsenal

Bernd Leno, Emiliano Martinez, Matt Macey, Héctor Bellerín, Kieran Tierney, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Rob Holding, Shkodran Mustafi, David Luiz, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Sead Kolasinac, Tolaji Bola, Bukayo Saka, Dani Ceballos, Mesut Özil, Lucas Torreira, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Calum Chambers, Joseph Willock, Matteo Guendouzi, Emile Smith-Rowe, Granit Xhaka, Gabriel Martinelli, Robbie Burton, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pépé, Reiss Nelson, Folarin Balogun

Also Read | Erling Haaland Can Move From Red Bull Salzburg For A Paltry Sum, Claims Report