Jamshedpur Vs Chennaiyin: Owen Coyle Makes Very Bold Claim On Joining Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC recently axed their long-time manager John Gregory after a disastrous start to their Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 season. Owen Coyle was announced as the 2-time champions' new head coach in their quest to uplift their season. Coyle attended his first pre-match press conference before the Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC clash on Sunday. The Scotland-born manager looked optimistic and had only positives to talk about the club.

Jamshedpur vs Chennaiyin: Owen Coyle has faith in his new club

Owen Coyle stated that there is no doubt in the credibility of the club as Chennaiyin FC have had a successful run in the past, which is inspiring. According to Coyle, there is enough time to turn things around this season with 12 more games to be played. He confessed that he has been an admirer of the ISL for many years as his colleagues and friends have worked in the competition previously. Talking about Chennaiyin FC's squad, the Scot stated that the club has a good quality of players.

According to Coyle, if Chennaiyin FC manages to gain momentum and get back-to-back wins, then they have a good chance to make it to the semis. The 53-year-old stated that he has been appointed to give the Chennai side a much-needed lift. Coyle said his first aim is to start winning the games consistently and to move up on the points table. Coyle added that while it will be a difficult task, it is achievable. Coyle made it clear that he feels that they still have the potential to compete and that's the reason he agreed for the job. Jamshedpur FC will host Chennaiyin FC on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 7:30 PM at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur.

“Thank you (to the fans) for being a fantastic part of the club. I look forward to bringing to you a team that can try and win games and be exciting, making chances and scoring goals, and entertaining while trying to win." - Owen Coyle 💪



Read More 👇 #AattamReloaded #JFCCFC https://t.co/yZqj35XaXJ — Chennaiyin FC 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) December 9, 2019

