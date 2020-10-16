Mumbai City FC Sign Young Forward Farukh Choudhary, Fans Excited About Rebuild

Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC have announced the signing Indian international Farukh Choudhary on a three-year contract ahead of the 2020-21 Indian football season. The 23-year-old brings with him considerable experience of playing in the ISL, having made 44 appearances for Jamshedpur FC.

Head coach Sergio Lobera believes the forward, who can also play on the wing, will add a new dimension to Mumbai City FC's attack. "With his dynamism and versatility, Farukh adds a new dimension to our attack and we were keen on bringing him to the club. He’s young, he’s hungry and has the ability to influence the game on his own. All of us at Mumbai City are confident that Farukh has a big future ahead of him and we hope he can help us as much as we want to help him grow.”

Choudhary too was delighted on what he called a homecoming. Choudhary expressed his happiness and said at his unveiling: "The feeling of representing your own hometown is unmatched, and I want to thank Mumbai City for giving me the opportunity to do the same at the highest level of football in the country. The vision in place at Mumbai City was a key factor and I am confident this is the right step for me and my development at this stage of my career." He continued by stating that he's excited to start this new chapter but he will miss playing in front of the fans this season.

Mumbai City project rebuild: Fans delighted with the signing

Mumbai City FC fans are confident that Farukh Choudhary has a big future ahead of him. The player is the latest signing under new manager Sergio Lobera and part of a new project at Mumbai City FC, this after City Football group acquired a 65% stake in the club.

Wow Marathi tweet! Both MCFC and you won many Maratha hearts today! — Shri Kesari (@TeaChaiLa) October 16, 2020

Baccchiii apna time aa gayela hai! Swagat hai!! — vaibhav (@vmj_27) October 16, 2020

Ab toh muuh se nahi ab boots se bolenge apun😋 — Iamtheonlyone (@Iamtheonlyone14) October 16, 2020

The player is already a fan favourite even before donning the Mumbai City FC jersey and huge hopes are being pinned on the player. Choudhary will be looking to repay the faith of his supporters when the Indian football season begins next month. The ISL is soon expected to release the schedule and the tournament will be the first major sporting tournament in the country since the COVID-19 lockdown.

